Red Wing needed just one goal to beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the first round of the Section 1A boys’ soccer tournament Tuesday night, they got four from Nick Snouffer.

Snouffer scored two goals in the first half to give the Wingers a 2-0 lead. He then doubled his goal output and the Winger lead to 4-0 in the second half.

“This is back-to-back games where (Snouffer has) scored four goals,” Weess said. “He joined our team a little late. It's been a boost for our offense. The guys have been playing around him really well, especially in this game.”

Jeyson Roque added a goal for good measure as the Wingers dominated the pace of play in a 5-0 win.

“We haven't had too many games where we've played together as a whole unit this year,” Weess said. “Right away we were on top of (PEM) and kept it going all 80 minutes. We didn't have one moment where we stopped playing as a unit.”

The Wingers came out moving the ball quickly up the field. Roque, Noah Morgan, Nino Rieben and Owen Schauss guided the offense quickly into a scoring positions. Once within 20 yards, the Wingers looked to feed Snouffer in the middle of the field. It was a recipe that worked more often than not.

“(PEM) was letting the outside go for some our midfielders,” Weess said. “The guys really took the space and delivered the ball beautifully to (Snouffer).”

The Bulldogs began triple guarding Snouffer or any Winger in charging the middle of the field. Snouffer continued to make moves to evade the pressure until he had a clear shot on net. Once he had his opening, he seemingly couldn’t miss.

Even with the complete game the Wingers played, Weess said one of the things to clean up was the coverage on goalie kicks. Bulldog goalkeeper Julian Heppner was outkicking the Winger defenders on goalie kicks. Partially due to the wind, the Wingers were forced to retreat near the end of the field to start back up going to the other way.

“We needed to win some of the goalie kicks and some of the punts,” Weess said of the adjustments the Wingers needed to make after the first 40 minutes of play. “That's definitely something we're going to have to improve on if we're going to win against Dover-Eyota.”

Red Wing travels to take on Dover-Eyota in the second round of the Section 1A playoffs on Thursday.

“They have a good record for a reason,” Weess said, “but it’s playoff time, records are kind of thrown out the window. It’s whoever shows up that day. Hopefully our guys continue the way they are playing.”