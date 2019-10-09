In the first round of the Section 1A playoffs, the Lake City and Stewartville boys' soccer teams needed penalty kicks to decide a winner. The 11-seeded Lake City Tigers came out on top 3-2 in penalty kicks. Mason White scored the game-winning penalty kick.
Mason White scores winning penalty kick for Lake City’s first playoff win ever!!! pic.twitter.com/Q5LJVpQAVm— John Renelt (@renelt68) October 9, 2019
Lake City next travels to Winona to play in the second round of the Section 1A playoffs on Thursday.
Girls
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 1, Lake City 0