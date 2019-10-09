"Tonight was a match of big momentum swings and we just didn't find ourselves with the momentum at the end of each set," said Red Wing head coach Lindsay Woychek. "We got some great play off of the bench tonight which we will look to help carry us through the end of the season."

Abi Deming led the Wingers with 16 digs and eight kills. Elle Thorson had nine digs, four kills and three blocks. Hallie Roschen had a team-high 19 assists and six digs. Maddie Castner had five kills and four blocks. Emily Burow added 10 digs.

Monday

Red Wing swept Minneapolis Patrick Henry 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 on Monday.

"We came out tonight with a strong game plan to control our game and limit unforced errors," Woychek said. "The girls played hard and battled against a scrappy defense and a very strong hitter on the other side. ... As a team we had 8 aces with each server registering at least one. We also played a balanced offense with 8 of the 10 athletes registering at least 1 kill on the night."

Hallie Roschen paced the Winger offense with 22 assists. Abi Deming led the team with 12 kills and five digs. Emily Burow added five digs, while Meg Grove had four kills and two blocks.