The Lake City girls' tennis team fell 5-2 in the second round of a Section 1A semifinal on Monday.

Sarah Ziebarth won the lone singles match for Lake City. Ziebarth beat Sydney Becker 6-3, 6-3 in No. 3 singles.

Ava Wallerich and Kaylee Muenzhuber earned a 7-5, 6-3 win over Tessa Lanzel and Samantha Koenigs in No. 1 doubles.

Singles and Doubles section playoffs begin next week.