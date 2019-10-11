The Red Wing girls' swimming team beat Austin 92-77 on Thursday in the final meet of the regular season.

"It was our last dual meet tonight so we needed to find the motivation to race fast and set some good times to take with us to conference," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "Now until conference, we are going to up the practice intensity and yardage."

Grace O'Brein, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers won the the 200-yard meldey relay (1 minute, 55.97 seconds) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:47.30).

Beyers won the 200 individual medley (2:21.11) and the 50 freestyle (25.83). Kriese swam the fastest time in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:11.54 and O'Brien won the 500 freestyle (5:46.06). De Jong took first place in the 100 butterfly (59.24) and the 100 freestyle (57.08).

Sarah Kolby won her first varsity event with a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:15.34).

"We are very excited about Sarah’s promising future on the team," Beuch said. "She attacks every race with everything she has in her and it’s that kind of mental toughness that we look for in our athletes."

Tuesday

Red Wing fell to Rochester Century 93-84.

Despite the team loss, a lot of positives came from the night. The relay team of Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers won the 200-yard medley relay in 1 minute, 53.99 seconds.

"This is one of the last times they are swimming this race prior to the big meets at the end of their season," Beuch said. "They are going to be a favorite to take the win at Conference and Sections, so it's about keeping the good momentum going."

Elsewhere, De Jong continued to dominate in the 100 butterfly with a first place finish (58.65). De Jong also won the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.41.

Beyers won the 100 freestyle (56.15) and took second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.99). O'Brien took second in the 500 freestyle (5:48.37) and first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.56).

"Grace O'Brien had a great meet," Beuch said. "We have been trying new options with her backstroke recently to see what it could do for her race and it has, so far, paid off tremendously."

Sunday

Red Wing finished in third place at the Simley Invite on Sunday. Woodbury took first with 570 points. Hudson came in second with 496 points. The Wingers were two points ahead of fourth-place Simley with 414.

Having just competed against Woodbury and Hudson not long ago, the Wingers knew what the competition would be like heading into the invite.

"The team that we needed to keep our eye on was Simley," Beuch said. "They are similar in size and speed with a lot of depth and we knew, based off of last year, that it would be a close meet."

Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers each won two events. De Jong took first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.14 seconds and first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.49. Beyers won the 50 freestyle (25.37) and the 100 freestyle (56.70).

The relay group of Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, De Jong and Beyers came in second place in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:53.25. Despite finishing second in the race, the group swam faster than the meet record of 1:54.21.

The same group later won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.68.