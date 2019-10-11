Hannah Grimm paced the Tigers with 24 assists. Delaney Issendorf led the team with 16 kills. Hannah Labonte added eight kills and Grace Bany had seven kills.

Wildcat Hannah Gadient had a team-high 17 assists and 11 digs. Arianna Thomforde and Natalie Huemann each had 10 digs. Thomforde led the team with seven kills.

Lake City improved to 15-6 overall. Goodhue fell to 11-10 overall.

Cannon Falls 3, Pine Island 0

The Bombers swept the Panthers 25-10, 25-17, 25-10.

Bomber Jaci Winchell had a game-high 20 assists. Shayla Hustad and Sara Twedt each had a game-high 14 kills. Twedt led the Bombers in blocks with four, while Winchell led the team in aces with three.

Cannon Falls improved to 15-12 overall.

Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Triton 0

The Knights swept the Cobras 25-9, 25-17, 25-18.

Julianna Boyum had 15 kills, 10 digs and four blocks for the Knights. Ally Peterson added 13 kills, a team-high 16 digs and three aces. Madi Luebke led the Knights with 26 assists.

The Class A, No. 7-ranked K-W improved to 15-6 overall.

Z-M 3, Lourdes 0

The Cougars swept the Eagles 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.

Rylee Nelson paced the Cougars with 35 assists and 12 digs. Megan Schoenfelder had 13 kills, while Jakalyn Arendt contributed 11 kills and 15 digs. Sarah Mensink had 17 digs and Lola Wagner added 14 digs.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa improved to 13-12 overall.

Area Scores:

Grand Meadow 3, Randolph 0

Tuesday

The Kenyon-Wanamingo volleyball team defeated Goodhue in four sets on Tuesday.

The Knights won the first two sets 25-20, 25-17. The Wildcats won the third set 25-23, then the Knights won the fourth set 25-13.

Knights Megan Mattson had 10 kills and 12 digs. Julianna Boyum and Ally Peterson each had 14 kills. Madi Luebke led the Knights 27 assists.

Hannah Gadient led the Wildcats with 22 assists, 15 digs and two aces. Natalie Huemann had 12 digs and three aces. Joslyn Carlson had a team-high 12 kills.

Lake City 3, Z-M 0

Lake City swept Zumbrota-Mazeppa 25-14, 25-18, 25-12.

Delaney Issendorf led the Tigers with 18 kills and three blocks. Morgan West had 12 digs and Elyse Dalager had 19 assists.

Rylee Nelson paced the Cougars with 15 digs and 14 assists. Natalie Dykes and Jakalyn Arendt each had five kills.

Area Scores:

Cannon Falls 3, Hayfield 1

Randolph 3, LeRoy-Ostrander 0