After a log trip to The Upper Peninsula, Red Wing fell 41-6 to the Kingsford Flivvers of Michigan Friday night.

The Wingers out-gained the Flivvers 247-198, but couldn't translate it into points as the Wingers turned the ball over four times.

Caleb Hove scored the lone touchdown for the Wingers with a 20-yard run in fourth quarter. Hove finished with 39 yards on 14 carries. Jack Carlson led Winger receivers with 28 yards on three catches while Wyatt Gonsior had 24 yards on two catches.

The Wingers (0-6) host Zumbrota-Mazeppa (2-5) on Wednesday, Oct. 16 for the final game of the regular season.