Each team had penalities go their way and they both had leads throughout the game, but the end of the fourth quarter became all East Ridge. This strong finish for the Raptors allowed them to earn a 41-40 victory at Mounds View in a big district win for East Ridge.

"This was an unbelievable game," said head coach Dan Fritze. "I'm so proud of how our players never backed down and continued fighting to gain the lead late and hold onto the lead in the final seconds."

East Ridge had the lead for the majority of the game, but Mounds View came back to tie the game at the end of the third quarter and eventually take over the lead in the fourth.

The Mustangs were up 40-28 with only four minutes left in the game, but the Raptors had been in this position before with previous games ending this way. East Ridge lost to Champlin Park and Cretin-Derham Hall in the first two weeks of the season with close finishes and the players learned from these games.

"The players talk about those games every week because it helps them be prepared for those moments in future games," Fritze said. "They learned a lot from those two early losses and it's helped them close out games these last few weeks including tonight."

With the Raptors down 12 points in the game, the offense fought down the field and even had a key fourth-down conversion with a catch from Brody Kriesel in double coverage to extend the drive. East Ridge was able to finally score with a 16-yard touchdown catch by Nolan Goetz from Riley Larson.

The score made it a 40-35 lead for the Mustangs, but a defensive passing interference call on Mounds View gave the Raptors excellent field position for the kickoff. East Ridge had three timeouts left and 1:27 left on the clock, but Fritze decided to do an onside kick with that type of field position.

The onside kick worked beautifully and the Raptors offense came out for one more drive.

"Our special teams coordinator coach Randy Spring is amazing with our special teams group," Fritze said. "We have a special teams coordinator position because Spring makes this special teams group so good, which helps in these types of situations on game night."

It only took a few plays for the Raptors to reach the end zone on a 32-yard run by Larson to give East Ridge a 41-40 lead. The two-point conversion wasn't good and the Raptors defense had to come out for one last stop.

Mounds View was able to push the ball down the field and reach the red zone for an opportunity to kick a field goal or punch it in to grab the lead. Instead, the East Ridge defense was able to not only stop them from scoring a touchdown, but they had an interception at the 1-yard line to clinch the victory on the road.

"These players are resilient and will always keep playing until the final horn, which makes this group of players so much fun to coach," Fritze said. "This win means a lot to these players and coaches and it's a confidence boost heading into our last regular season game."

It was a snowy and windy night at Mounds View, so the Raptors used the rushing attack for the majority of the first half. East Ridge had two quick scores in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead heading into the second.

Those scores came from a 5-yard rushing touchdown by KJ Moore and a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Larson. Then, the Mustangs cut the lead in half with a touchdown early in the second quarter.

Moore showed off his rushing skills though to keep that lead for the Raptors as he ran a 10-yard touchdown and a 2-yard touchdown to give East Ridge a 28-14 lead heading into the half. Even though it was a 14-point lead, Fritze said the game felt tight all night long.

"It was just back-and-forth with scoring and the momentum was always shifting throughout the game," Fritze said. "The score might have not shown that close game at certain moments, but it always felt like a tight game."

The game became even tighter in the third quarter as Mounds View score two touchdowns and tied the game at 28-28 heading into the fourth quarter. The Raptors had chances to score in the third quarter as they returned a kickoff to the end zone and had a long run to reach the red zone, but both of those were called back due to penalties.

It was a third quarter filled with flags, which shifted the momentum to the Mustangs as they scored 26 straight points to start the second half. The Raptors never backed down though and were able to score and get the onside kick to take that 41-40 lead, which would eventually become the final score.

The win puts the Raptors at 4-3 on the season and 3-2 in the district standings. The win on Friday gives East Ridge an opportunity to possibly share the district title with a win in its final regular season game.

East Ridge will host Stillwater on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. and both of the teams sit at 3-2 in the district standings. The Raptors will need a loss from Woodbury on Wednesday night and a win from themselves against the Ponies and they would be able to claim co-district champions this season.

Fritze is excited about their last home game of the regular season, but understands how important this game could be for the postseason.

"It'll be fun to celebrate senior night on Wednesday, but Stillwater is on a hot streak right now so we need to be ready for them," Fritze said. "Each win is important because the seeds for the playoffs can come down to who you played and who you beat. We just to need to stay focused on the short week ahead and getting ready to play Stillwater."