Wisconsin

The New Richmond Tigers moved the ball Friday with a big 42-6 win over Ellsworth.

“That’s Wisconsin football. You have to be able to run the ball. That balance makes us tough to defend,” Tiger coach Reggie Larson said of his team's running game.

In River Falls, the Wildcats defense held Superior to just 60 total yards and four first downs in a 21-0 victory. The win moved the Wildcats to 5-1 in the BRC, 6-2 overall.

Hudson had a successful Friday night, as well, qualifying for the WIAA football playoffs for the fourth straight season, and seventh time in the last eight years, with a 21-13 victory over Eau Claire Memorial.

Facing a 12-6 deficit at halftime against the Flambeau Falcons, the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves’ offense found a reliable refuge in Eli Gansluckner who scored the Wolves’ final two touchdowns of the night — one of which came in overtime — in a 20-18 victory.

The hopes of repeating as Middle Border Conference champions were extinguished in stunning fashion for the St. Croix Central football team on Friday night.

The Panthers scored with 23 seconds left in their game at Osceola, cutting Osceola’s lead to 28-27. Instead of attempting to kick the extra point, the Panther coaches decided to attempt a two-point conversion. The running play was stuffed two yards short of the goal line, locking up Osceola’s 28-27 win.

The New Richmond Tigers ran at the Old Abe Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Eau Claire Memorial. The Tiger boys placed second in their half of the meet and the Tiger girls placed sixth.

Minnesota

Woodbury Royals football stayed on top of the standings after a 33-0 win Friday over Roseville on homecoming night.

"It was a good game all around and I was happy with how we played all four quarters," said head coach Andy Hill. "It's nice to get these wins on homecoming night and senior night in front of our home crowd."

It was a thrilling upset game for East Ridge, which saw the Raptors come back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth to win an onside kick and earn a 41-40 victory at Mounds View.

"This was an unbelievable game," said head coach Dan Fritze. "I'm so proud of how our players never backed down and continued fighting to gain the lead late and hold onto the lead in the final seconds."

The Wolfpack went on the road and fell to the South St. Paul Packers 21-0 on a snowy, windy night.

It was a blowout for Hastings, with the Raiders football team breaking a four-game losing streak Friday night in a 63-0 victory over North St. Paul. The Raiders are now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon sub-district.

Red Wing, meanwhile, continued to struggle with a 41-6 loss to the Kingsford Flivvers of Michigan. Caleb Hove scored the lone touchdown for the Wingers with a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Woodbury, East Ridge and Park tennis players competed in day one of individual tennis sections. Each team had two singles players and two doubles pairings that were entered into the tournament.

