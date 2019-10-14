Wisconsin

The New Richmond Tigers moved the ball Friday with a big 42-6 win over Ellsworth.

“That’s Wisconsin football. You have to be able to run the ball. That balance makes us tough to defend,” Tiger coach Reggie Larson said of his team's running game.

River Falls’ running back Jaden Schwantz (14) runs away from Superior’s Austin Lahr (17) on his way to a 21-yard gain to the Superior 23-yard line in the second quarter Friday night, Oct 11. At David Smith Stadium. Three plays later Michael Krueger carried the ball over from the one yard-line to give the Cats a 7-0 lead. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia
In River Falls, the Wildcats defense held Superior to just 60 total yards and four first downs in a 21-0 victory. The win moved the Wildcats to 5-1 in the BRC, 6-2 overall.

Hudson had a successful Friday night, as well, qualifying for the WIAA football playoffs for the fourth straight season, and seventh time in the last eight years, with a 21-13 victory over Eau Claire Memorial.

Eli Gansluckner recorded two second-half touchdowns for the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves in their 20-18 overtime win over the Flambeau Falcons on Friday, Oct. 11. (File photo)
Facing a 12-6 deficit at halftime against the Flambeau Falcons, the Elmwood/Plum City Wolves’ offense found a reliable refuge in Eli Gansluckner who scored the Wolves’ final two touchdowns of the night — one of which came in overtime — in a 20-18 victory.

St. Croix Central senior Trevor Kopacz (16) had the biggest defensive play, a forced fumble, and the biggest offensive play, a 56-yard catch, during the Panthers' loss at Osceola on Friday. He's shown during a recent game against New Richmond. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia
The hopes of repeating as Middle Border Conference champions were extinguished in stunning fashion for the St. Croix Central football team on Friday night.

The Panthers scored with 23 seconds left in their game at Osceola, cutting Osceola’s lead to 28-27. Instead of attempting to kick the extra point, the Panther coaches decided to attempt a two-point conversion. The running play was stuffed two yards short of the goal line, locking up Osceola’s 28-27 win.

The New Richmond girls concentrated on pack running in the recent Somerset Invitational. Shown (l-r) are Erika Emerson, Kayla Harris, Barb Kling, Colette Harrold and Sophie Ballard. Dave Newman / RiverTown Multimedia
The New Richmond Tigers ran at the Old Abe Invitational on Saturday, hosted by Eau Claire Memorial. The Tiger boys placed second in their half of the meet and the Tiger girls placed sixth.

Minnesota

Parker Theis runs onto the field holding the Woodbury flag as the Royals are introduced before their game on Friday, Oct. 11, at Woodbury High School. The Royals won 33-0 over Roseville in their homecoming game. Brian Mozey / RiverTown Multimedia
Woodbury Royals football stayed on top of the standings after a 33-0 win Friday over Roseville on homecoming night.

"It was a good game all around and I was happy with how we played all four quarters," said head coach Andy Hill. "It's nice to get these wins on homecoming night and senior night in front of our home crowd."

Riley Larson had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown on Friday, Oct. 11, at Mounds View High School. He helped the Raptors earn the 41-40 road victory over Mounds View. Photo by John S. Crouch
It was a thrilling upset game for East Ridge, which saw the Raptors come back from a 12-point deficit in the fourth to win an onside kick and earn a 41-40 victory at Mounds View.

"This was an unbelievable game," said head coach Dan Fritze. "I'm so proud of how our players never backed down and continued fighting to gain the lead late and hold onto the lead in the final seconds."

The Park offense and defense have continued to improve on their physicality and grit, but just need to continue focusing on consistency throughout the game. File Photo
The Wolfpack went on the road and fell to the South St. Paul Packers 21-0 on a snowy, windy night.

Senior running back Devon McSorley led a monstrous Raider rushing attack in the win against North St. Paul with 19 carries for 161 yards and a touchdown. Alec Hamilton / RiverTown Multimedia
It was a blowout for Hastings, with the Raiders football team breaking a four-game losing streak Friday night in a 63-0 victory over North St. Paul. The Raiders are now 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the Suburban Maroon sub-district.

Red Wing, meanwhile, continued to struggle with a 41-6 loss to the Kingsford Flivvers of Michigan. Caleb Hove scored the lone touchdown for the Wingers with a 20-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Senior Delaney Schurhamer had a strong first day at the individual section tournament on Friday, Oct. 11, at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville. Schurhamer will play on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the section semifinals. File Photo
Woodbury, East Ridge and Park tennis players competed in day one of individual tennis sections. Each team had two singles players and two doubles pairings that were entered into the tournament.

