Nine individuals and one team will be inducted into the UW-River Falls Athletic Hall of Fame, with ceremonies set for Oct. 19.

The individual inductees include former softball coach and administrator Faye Perkins; women’s hockey, cross-country and track and field athlete Marlene Yaeger; track and field athletes Becca Jordahl, Krista (Hasselquist) Oldenburg and Vicki (Cooper) Janisch; men’s hockey players Mike Piette and TJ Dahl; and longtime sports information director Jim Thies. The 1994 men’s hockey national championship team will also be inducted.

Perkins coached the Falcons softball team for 22 seasons, leading the team to six WIAC West Division championships, two conference titles, and three NCAA Tournament appearances while compiling a career record of 479-402-2.

In addition to her 22 years coaching, Perkins also served as chair of the Department of Health and Human Performance, interim dean of the College of Education and interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs over a career that spanned 30 years at the university. The university softball complex at Ramer Field was named in her honor this past spring.

Yaeger was a goalie on the Falcon women’s hockey’s first NCHA championship team in 2002-03 while setting the school’s single season saves and save percentage marks. She also ran cross-country and holds the fifth fastest time in program history.

Jordahl was a three-time All-American and the 5,000-meter outdoor national champion in 2008 and is the school record-holder in the indoor 3,000- and 5,000-meter runs and the outdoor 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000.

Oldenburg was a four-time All-American in the indoor and outdoor shot put from 2006-08 and holds school records in the indoor weight throw and outdoor discus, while Janisch is the school record holder in the indoor and outdoor shot put, earning four All-American honors, including both the indoor and outdoor shot and outdoor discus in 2008.

Dabrowski ended her career as the Falcon’s all-time leading hitter with an average of .439 from 2006-08, including hitting .500 in 2008 on her way to earning National Fastpitch Coaches Association Third Team All-American honors.

Piette was an All-American defenseman on UWRF’s 1983 NAIA national championship team and Dahl was a two-time All-American hockey player in 2007 and 2008 while Thies, who will be inducted as a Positive Contributor, led the university’s sports information department for 39 years before retiring in 2015.

The 2019 class will be recognized at halftime of the Falcon football game against UW-La Crosse Saturday, Oct. 19, at David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field. .

The Falcon Hall of Fame was established to pay tribute, give deserved recognition, and enhance school tradition by honoring former athletic award winners, coaches and others who have shown distinctive, unique or exceptional athletic ability, or who have made positive contributions to the athletic programs of the university.