The Red Wing girls' soccer team fell 3-0 to Byron in a Section 1A quarterfinal game in the frigid temperatures on Saturday.

The Bears struck 5 minutes into the game, scoring on a corner kick. The Bears then added two more goals in the first half en route to the win.

"Overall we are happy with our effort in the conditions, especially in the second half," said Red Wing head coach Taylor Becker. "We feel like the score is not necessarily a reflection of the game we played."

Despite the loss, the No. 12 seed Wingers made it one round farther than last year when the team fell in the second round to Kasson-Mantorville.

Red Wing finished the season 7-11 overall.