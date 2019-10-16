The Goodhue volleyball team fell in four sets to Byron on Tuesday.

The Bears took the first two sets 25-23, 25-23. The Wildcats came back with a 25-21 win in the third set, but fell in the fourth set 25-19.

Hannah Gadient paced the Wildcats with 26 assists and three aces. Torrie Rehder had a team-high 28 digs.

Goodhue fell to 14-10 overall and 2-7 in the Hiawatha Valley League.

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Cannon Falls 1

The Bombers fell to Class AA No. 4 Komets 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-18.

Bree Robinson led the Bombers with 28 digs. Shayla Hustad had a game-high 14 kills and five blocks. Jaci Winchell tallied 35 assists and 12 digs.

Monday

Area Scores:

Mabel-Canton 3, Randolph 0

Faribault 3, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2