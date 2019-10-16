The Winhawks earned a hard-fought 26-24 win in Set 1. The Wingers came back with a 25-18 win in the second set and a 25-21 win in the third set. In the fourth set, the Winhawks won 25-16, then won the final set 15-10.

"We had a slight lapse in Set 4, but otherwise we were focused and played as a team," said Red Wing head coach Lindsay Woychek. "We are proud of how we finished the regular season and hope to carry this momentum into sections next week. "

Hallie Roschen led the Wingers with 30 assists and eight digs. Emily Burow had a team-high 22 digs. Meg Grove had eight kills and five digs, while Kennedy Knopp added seven kills and 16 digs. Maddie Castner tallied a team-high six blocks and eight kills.

Red Wing ended the regular season 8-19 overall and 1-10 in the Big 9.