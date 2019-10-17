Led by Grace Johnson and Adi Fjetland, the Red Wing girls' cross-country team won the Big 9 conference title on Tuesday. It's the third time the Winger girls have won the conference and first since 2016.

The Wingers (79) were 20 points ahead of second-place Faribault (96) and 30 points ahead of third-place Owatonna (106).

Johnson won the race with her best time of the season; 19 minutes, 1.8 seconds. Fjetland finished in fifth overall with a time of 19:31.0.

Grace Dube came in 11th place, running the 5,000-meter race in 20:01.7. Tori Leitner finished in 26th (20:38.8) and Audrey Lahammer finished in 33rd (20:52.9).

On the boys' side, the Wingers as a team finished 11th with 278 points.

Daniel Byers led the boys with a 32nd-place finish and a time of 17:24.0. Dylan Anderson came in 38th (17:35.6), Casey Larson came in 65th (18:18.4), Hayden Wyatt earned a 68th-place finish (18:23.7) and Aaron Freier rounded out the top five for the Wingers with a 75th-place run (18:37.2). Freier finished 4 seconds ahead of teammate and Clayton Bennyhoff who came in 76th (18:41.0).