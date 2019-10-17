In a span of 2 minutes, 18 seconds in the first quarter, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (3-5) scored three times to break open a scoreless game.

On the first drive for Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Calven Voxland scored from 10 yards out. The Cougars forced Red Wing to punt and blocked it, setting up Cougar quarterback Willie Holm to run in for a 5-yard strike three plays later. On the ensuing kickoff, the Cougars forced a fumble and recovered it around the 12-yard line. Holm then tossed a ball over the middle to receiver Zach Hutton for a touchdown.

Trailing 19-0, the Wingers (0-7) never found a rhythm on offense and couldn't get back in the game.

"The psychology of this team has been when we are in the hole, it's hard to see the top of the hole," said Red Wing head coach Nate Freier.

The quick start to the game and early advantage on the scoreboard was more than enough in a 44-0 win for the Cougars Wednesday night.

The Cougars defense has had its ups and downs this season. Z-M head coach Darin Raasch said he was pleased with the defense being able to play well on the final day of the regular season.

"Sometimes it takes time for units to gel and I think tonight we took some steps forward," Raasch said. "We'll build on this."

The Cougars allowed 154 yards, picked off Winger quarterback Cooper Chandler, blocked a punt and forced two fumbles. The second forced fumble came in the third quarter. Cougar William Stussy knocked the ball loose and Ethan Kovars returned it 48 yards for a touchdown for the final points of the game.

Despite the stout defense, it was the running of Voxland led the Cougars. Less than a week removed from a four-touchdown performance against Dover-Eyota, Voxland found the back of the end zone three times.

After his 10-yard run to start the scoring for the Cougars, Voxland ran for two long touchdowns in the second quarter. His second touchdown came on a 60-yard run to the outside, giving the Cougars a 26-0 lead. Just over 3 minutes later, Voxland ran for a 45-yard score.

Voxland carried the ball 16 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns ad was the only player in the game to gain more than 100 total yards.

"Calven Voxland is a tremendous runner," Raasch said. "He's got great speed, he hits the hole hard. He does everything you need in a running back and what's more is he does everything you need out of senior leader. I'm glad to see Cal have a breakout games his last two games. It sets us up nicely for the playoff run."

On the other sideline, Freier said he was pleased with two of his young playmakers; freshman Hove and sophomore Wyatt Gonsior.

"We knew we had something in the summer with our camps. You just are never sure because he's a pretty light kid right now," Freier said about Hove. "He's got to learn how to survive (running the ball against bigger opponents) a little bit. That's going to come with time, experience and strength and conditioning. He's has all the intangibles of a good running back. We're really proud of him. He'll have the opportunity to take advantage of that late in this season."

Hove ran the ball 19 times for 69 yards. Gonsior finished with three catches for 20 yards and came up with two tackles on defense.

"We had one nice counter-play with (Gonsior)," Freier said. "He's a good route runner. Generally has pretty good hands, he'll catch anything thrown at him. He's another one, just a raw competitor."