It was a big night for Academy Force as they took on Minneapolis Roosevelt on Wednesday night in the final regular season game.

It was senior night at St. Croix Prep to recognize the 12 seniors on the team this year and it was a win that Academy Force needed for momentum and placement in the section tournament.

Academy Force was able to earn the 28-16 win and finish the regular season with a 3-5 record and a 1-3 record in the Twin City - Metro - Rivers standings.

The Academy Force football team was on a three-game losing streak heading into Wednesday's game. The team had tough losses at Breck, at Minneapolis Edison and at home against St. Agnes, so the win was able to stop that streak and provide some confidence to the players.

The win also helped Academy Force earn the No. 4 seed in the Section 3AAAA tournament, which means they will have a home game on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. against the No. 5 seed Hill-Murray. Hill-Murray is 2-6 on the season and is heading to the playoffs on a three-game losing streak.

If Academy Force wins on Tuesday night, the team would head to No. 1 seed Simley on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 1 p.m. for the semifinals. Simley is 7-1 on the season with the only loss coming from Tartan.

Finally, the championship game would be on Friday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. if Academy Force wins the first two games of the tournament.