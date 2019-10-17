The Goodhue offense broke open for five touchdowns in a 32-7 win over Kenyon-Wanamingo on Wednesday night.

Baxter O'Reilly opened the scoring with a 1-yard run for the Wildcats in the first quarter. With 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first, Kyle Schoenfelder caught a 26-pass from Sam Opsahl for touchdown.

The Knights cut into the 14-0 deficit with a 2-yard run by Luke Berg. It was all the Knights would get as the Wildcats scored three more times en route to victory.

Maddox O'Reilly again got the bulk of the rushing attempts for the Wildcats. He ran the ball 21 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Baxter O'Reilly finished with 49 yards on six carries. Opsahl ended 10-of-16 for 153 yards and two touchdown passes. Schoenfelder led Wildcat receivers with six catches for 91 yards.

The Knights weren't able to get much on offense. What offense they did have came from Berg and Tate Erlandson. Berg finished 11-of-19 for 85 yards and an interception. Erlandson caught seven passes for 52 yards.

Goodhue ended the regular season 6-2 overall. K-W finished 3-5 overall.

Stewartville 45, Cannon Falls 24

Cannon Falls took an 8-7 lead in the first quarter on 7-yard rush by Jack Dommeyer with 6:15 left in the first quarter. Stewartville answered with 38 straight points starting with the ensuing kickoff.

Trenton Matthies led Bomber rushers with 87 yards on 14 carries. Carson Hammel ran for 84 yards on six carries and a touchdown. Dommeyer ran for 25 yards and threw for 22 more. Braxton Ulrich added 34 yards on three carries.

Cannon Falls (6-1) ended with its only loss to date.

PEM 42, Lake City 29

Fourteen points in the first quarter was the difference in a 42-29 loss for Lake City.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville scored in each quarter, but were outscored 29-28 from the start of the second on.

Ben Nutt ran for 125 yards on 25 carries and Kris Ryan ran the ball eight times for 64 yards for the Tigers. Justin Wohler completed 15-of-30 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. Jake Wohlers caught seven passes for 92 yards. Reid Gastner made four catches for 88 yards.

Lake City finished the regular season 3-5 overall.

Randolph 34, Bethlehem Academy 26

After a tough week offensively against Goodhue the previous Friday, the Rockets passing game got back on track.

Rockets quarterback Nick Drinken broke a school-record for passing yards in a game. The previous record of 429 yards was held by Luke Dubbels since 2013.

Additionally, Rockets receiver Isaac Stoesz surpassed the 1,000 yard mark for the season. Stoesz became the second player to record more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season in school history.

Randolph earned a 6-2 overall record in the regular season.

Chatfield 15, Pine Island 8

Chatfield got on the board first on a 5-yard run with 9:24 to go in the first quarter. Pine Island then cut into the 7-0 deficit with a safety in the second quarter. Later in the second, Max Owen gave the Panthers an 8-7 lead with a 1-yard run.

Neither team could score until the fourth quarter when Sam Becker ran in from 6 yards out, giving Chatfield the eventual game-winning touchdown with 10:27 left in the game.

The Panthers came up short in the defensive battle. Both teams combined for 277 yards of offense.

Mason Pike led all Panther rushers with 32 yards on nine carries. Carter O'Reilly and Dylan Holzer combined for 109 yards through the air, completing 11-of-22.

Pine Island finished the regular season 2-5 overall.