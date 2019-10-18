Playoff football time is here, and with so many schools playing a variety of teams, and playing in different sections, here is a quick glance around the area.

Section 1AAAA

Top-seeded Winona (8-0) and No. 2 seed Kasson-Mantorville both earned byes into the semifinals. The Winhawks, ranked fourth in the latest Class AAAA poll, won all of their games by double digits and were only tested once, by the KoMets, a 34-24 Winona win on Sept. 20. K-M's other losses were to Mankato East, 27-7, to open the season and 37-27 to Mankato West a week ago.

Third-seeded Byron (3-5) will host No. 6 seed Red Wing (0-7). The Bears played a lot of larger schools this season but did beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Faribault and Austin along with losses to Winona and K-M. The Wingers struggled mightily again. Red Wing scored in double digits just twice and lost each game by an average of 47.7-7.7.

Fourth-seeded Faribault (1-7) hosts No. 5 seed Albert Lea (2-6). The Falcons beat the Tigers 28-24 on Sept. 20 while Albert Lea's two wins were over Austin on Wednesday and Red Wing in Week 2.

Section 1AAA

Fourth-ranked Stewartville (7-0) locked up the top seed and a bye while No. seed Waseca (6-2) also gets a game-free move into the semifinals.

Third-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa (3-5) will host No. 6 seed Lourdes (2-5). The two teams did not meet this season but both lost to Cannon Falls and Caledonia while both beating Red Wing.

No. 4 seed Pine Island (2-5) drew No. 5 seed PEM (2-6). Similar opponents were rare, but of note Pine Island beat Triton by three touchdowns while the Bulldogs fell to the Cobras 35-14.

Section 4AAA

No. 1 seed Breck (7-1) and No. 2 seed Cannon Falls (6-1) both earned byes. The seventh-ranked Bombers are defending section champions while the Mustangs are ranked eighth.

Minneapolis Roosevelt (3-5) was given the No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 seed St. Croix Lutheran (1-6). These two did not meet and did not have a common opponent this year.

No. 4 seed Lake City (3-5) will host No. 5 seed Richfield (1-7). The same goes for these two as Roosevelt and Lutheran, no common opponents and did not play each other.

Section 1AA

Top-ranked Caledonia (8-0), the four-time defending Class AA state champions and winners of 62 straight games, got the top seed and a bye after No. 8 seed Cotter forfeited the game.

Fifth-ranked Lewiston-Altura (8-0) got the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 seed Dover-Eyota (0-8). The teams did not meet nor have a common opponent this season.

No. 3 seed Chatfield will square off against sixth-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo (3-5). No common opponents between these two teams that also did not face each other.

Fourth-seeded St. Charles (5-3) will host fifth-seeded Triton in a class middle-seed game that is a rematch of a 22-19 Week 5 game that saw the visiting Saints take home the win.

Section 1A

Blooming Prairie (8-0) has annihilated every one this season, allowing six or fewer points six times including three shutouts. That gave the Awesome Blossoms the top seed and a bye.

Rushford-Peterson (6-2) got the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 seed Wabasha-Kellogg (1-7). The Trojans beat the Falcons 36-14 in Week 6.

The No. 3 seed went to Goodhue (6-2). The Wildcats will face No. 6 seed Hayfield (3-5). Both teams lost to Blooming Prairie while both shutout W-K. Goodhue beat Randolph while the Vikings were beaten by the Rockets. The same goes for games against Fillmore Central where the Wildcats rolled and Hayfield got rolled.

No. 4 seed Randolph (6-2) will welcome fifth-seeded Fillmore Central (3-5). Both teams lost to Goodhue, though the Rockets fell by just six points while the Falcons were beaten 34-13. Both beat W-K and Hayfield without trouble.

All games kickoff at the higher seed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.