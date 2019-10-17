The Woodbury tennis team had one singles player and two doubles pairings still in contention of reaching the state tournament as the semifinals started on Tuesday afternoon at Lifetime Fitness in Lakeville.

After Tuesday ended, the Royals sent three players to the state tournament next week for the individuals bracket. Those three consisted of Delaney Schurhamer in the singles bracket and Julie and Brittany Nguyen in the doubles bracket.

When the semifinals began on Tuesday, Julie and Brittany Nguyen were paired up against Paw Htoo and Emma Clift from St. Paul Central. It was a strong match for the Royals duo as they dominated in a 6-0, 6-1 victory to advance to the section finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Ashley Nguyen and Ashley Stroebel from Woodbury were playing Madeline Smith and Jaelyn Orth from Henry Sibley in the other semifinal match. The Woodbury duo fought, but ended up losing 6-2, 6-0 to drop to the third place match.

Nguyen and Stroebel weren't out of reaching state yet as they needed the Nguyen sisters to lose in the section finals match to play a true second match. The Royals duo ended up winning the section finals match with a 6-2, 6-2 final, which ended Nguyen and Stroebel's season but continued the other two Nguyen sisters' seasons.

In the singles bracket, Schurhamer was the No. 1 seed and the heavy favorite to win the section tournament. In her semifinals match, she won 6-0, 6-0 against Rosemount's Sonya Ramesh.

The dominance continued in the section finals as Schurhamer defeated Harding's Amanye Reynolds 6-0, 6-0 to win first place in the section tournament and earn a spot in the state tournament.

Schurhamer never lost a single game throughout the entire section tournament and outscored her opponents 60-0 in five matches.

The individual state tournament for girls' tennis will start on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Baseline Tennis Center on the University of Minnesota campus. Julie and Brittany Nguyen will start their state tournament run at 10 a.m. on Thursday as they match up against Elk River's Paige Anderson and Kaitlin Tran.

If they win or lose the opening match, the Nguyen sisters will play at 2 p.m. on that Thursday. The semifinals and finals matches for both the championship and consolation brackets will take place on Friday, Oct. 26, starting at 8 a.m.

Schurhamer earned a ranking in the singles tournament at state as she received the No. 4 seed. She will play Foley's Peyton Kopel in the opening round at 8 a.m. on that Thursday.

If she wins or loses in the first round, her next match will be at noon on that Thursday. The semifinals and finals matches for the championship and consolation brackets will take place on Friday, Oct. 26, starting at 8 a.m.