The Stillwater girls' soccer team took an early 2-0 lead over East Ridge on Tuesday night in the section finals at Stillwater High School.

After halftime, the Raptors were able to score one goal, but weren't able to tie the game up allowing the Ponies to win 2-1 and advance to the state tournament. This loss ended East Ridge's season in a memorable season for the Raptors.

After losing a handful of impact players from last year's team, the Raptors looked to a mixture of younger and older talent to try and defend their conference title from 2018.

East Ridge started the season 0-2-1, but came back to win a couple and that was the pattern all season for the Raptors. After a loss, East Ridge would come back to win one or two, which resulted in a 6-7-1 record at the end of the regular season.

The Raptors weren't able to defend their conference title as they finished in fourth place with a record of 5-4, but they made a push in the section tournament with a 3-0 win over St. Paul Central and a 2-1 win at White Bear Lake.

East Ridge will graduate nine seniors that helped shape this program not only this year, but throughout their entire high school career. The Raptors will have a handful of girls from their starting lineup that will help guide this program in the right direction for the 2020 season.