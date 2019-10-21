The East Ridge, Woodbury and Park boys' and girls' cross-country teams traveled to Tanners Brook Golf Club in Forest Lake on Tuesday to compete in the conference meet to wrap up the regular season.

This meet not only gives runners and teams the opportunity to place high and earn a conference title, but it also prepares these runners for their biggest race of the season next week in the section meet.

All three teams had strong days and all of them will be eyeing a spot into the state meet during that section meet.

East Ridge

The Raptors girls' and boys' teams finished in the top five with a handful placing in the top 20 for individuals.

The boys' finished in fourth place as a team with total of 121 points, which was 45 points away from Stillwater for third place. The girls' ended the day in fifth place with 100 total points, which was only six points away from Woodbury for fourth place.

On the girls' side, the Raptors had their top five runners all earn a spot in the top 40. Halle Mestery led the girls' as she finished in second place overall with a time of 18:24.30, while Mary Kenney was right behind her placing sixth with a time of 19:00.30.

Gwyn Gerlach was the next runner for the East Ridge girls' as she finished in 20th place with a time of 19:39.00. Tatum Geving and Lillian Warmuth ended the race near each other with finishes of 35th and 37th place.

The top five runners for the East Ridge boys all ended up in the top 45 for individuals. The top finisher was John Faller who ended up in third place overall with a time of 15:59.30. Sean McNiesh came in behind him with a 13th-place finish and a time of 16:24.00.

Sam Jordan and Daniel Koland finished near each other as they placed 29th and 32nd respectively with times of 17:15.80 and 17:21.70. Trent Hohn rounded out the Raptors with a finish of 44th overall.

Woodbury

The Woodbury girls' team finished in the top five with a fourth-place finish and 94 total points. The Royals boys' team ended up in seventh place as a team with a total of 184 points.

The Royals girls' were led by Anna Muellner who finished 11th overall with a time of 19:20.70, while Tiffany Holiday finished in 14th place overall with a time of 19:29.10. Maggie McCarthy finished right behind Holiday in 15th place and had a time of 19:29.90.

Isabelle Browne and Kelly McCarthy rounded out the top five for Woodbury with finishes of 25th and 29th overall with times of 19:47.80 and 19:56.50. The Royals girls' all ended their day in the top 30 for the top five runners.

The Woodbury boys' had a range of finishes from their top five runners, which placed them in seventh place overall as a team. The Royals were led by Aidan Browne who finished eighth overall with a time of 16:19.10.

Christopher Romain finished his day in 34th place with a time of 17:23.80, while Dylan Longworth finished in 41st place and had a time of 17:39.20. The Royals rounded the top five with Chase Blodgett and Logan Munson who finished in 49th and 52nd place and had times of 17:56.30 and 17:58.50 respectively.

Park

The Park boys' and girls' teams each finished in last place, but had some strong finishes for the individual runners on both sides. The girls' finished in ninth place as a team with 279 total points, while the boys' ended their day in 10th place with 295 points overall.

The Wolfpack girls' were led by Briahna Hensel who finished in 51st place with a time of 20:58.70, while Laurel Watters finished right next to her in 53rd place and a time of 22:49.50.

Hope Thompson came in right behind Watters as she finished in 54th place and a time of 22:55.00. Lydia Best and Madelaine Watters rounded out the top five with 60th and 61st places.

The Wolfpack boys' were led by Dale Kirsch who finished in 48th place and had a time of 17:56.00, while Parker Hahn came in right near him in 58th place and a time of 18:19.60. Peyton Klecatsky finished right near Hahn as he finished in 60th place overall with a time of 18:33.10.

Jack Ohmann and Bronson Stachowiak rounded out the top five for the Wolfpack with 64th and 65th places and each of them running just underneath 19 minutes.

The three teams will now gear up for the section meet as East Ridge and Park will compete in the Section 3AA meet at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Woodbury boys' and girls' will be running on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Les Bolstad Golf Course, which is the University of Minnesota's golf course, as they compete in the Section 4AA meet.