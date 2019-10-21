The regular season has come to a close for girls' volleyball and the focus shifts to the section tournaments for East Ridge, New Life Academy, Woodbury and Park.

These four teams will be competing for a spot in the state tournament and a handful of these teams received some high seeds after a strong regular season.

Here's how the seeds unfold for each of the four teams as they prepare for a couple weeks of tough volleyball with the mindset of win or go home.

East Ridge

The Raptors finished the season as conference champions for the Suburban East Conference, which meant they deserved the No. 2 seed in the Section 3AAA tournament.

The No. 1 seed went to Eagan who went undefeated this season and has been ranked No. 1 in the state for the majority of the year. The Wildcats have always been the Raptors rival when it comes to the section tournament because every team has to get through Eagan to have a shot at reaching the state tournament.

East Ridge finished the regular season with an overall record of 22-5 with a conference record of 9-0 this season. This is the second time in three seasons that the Raptors brought home a conference title.

The Raptors will look to play the winner of No. 7 seed Cretin-Derham Hall or No. 10 seed Park on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at East Ridge High School.

The semifinal match would take place on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at East Ridge High School and the finals would be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at Hastings High School if the Raptors were to advance.

New Life Academy

The Eagles ended their season with a big win over Edina and they hope that win will carry momentum in the section tournament. New Life received the No. 2 seed in the Section 4A tournament, which means they will receive a double bye.

The Eagles finished the season with an overall record of 17-10 and a conference record of 5-2, which put them in third place in the conference. It was an up and down season for New Life as the players wanted stronger competition and played some tough opponents in the weekend tournaments.

Those matches helped them grow during the conference matches throughout the week and helped them earn a double bye to start the section tournament. Since it's a double bye, the Eagles won't play their finish match until Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at New Life Academy.

If they were win on Tuesday, New Life would play the semifinal match on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. and once again at home in New Life Academy. The finals match would take place at Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday, Nov. 2, at noon.

Woodbury

The Royals had a memorable season starting with 14 straight wins to start the season. That winning streak led to Woodbury earning the No. 3 seed in the Section 3AAA tournament and earning a first round bye.

The Royals had an overall record of 20-3 this season followed by an 8-1 record in the conference, which put them second overall in the Suburban East Conference.

The only teams above Woodbury in the section tournament are No. 1 seed Eagan, who's undefeated this season, and No. 2 seed East Ridge, who beat the Royals during the regular season.

The Royals will host either No. 6 seed Henry Sibley or No. 11 seed Hastings on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. to start the quarterfinals of the section tournament. If Woodbury wins on Thursday, the Royals will play in the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at the highest seed. Then, the finals will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at Hastings High School.

The Royals could face off against East Ridge in the semifinals if both teams win their quarterfinals matches on Thursday night.

Park

The Wolfpack continued to grow this season with each match played during the regular season. The Park players and coaches hope this continued growth leads to a strong run in the section tournament.

The Wolfpack earned the No. 10 seed in the Section 3AAA tournament after finishing up the regular season with an 8-16 record overall and a 1-8 conference record.

Park will travel to No. 7 seed Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. for the opening round of section play. If the Wolfpack wins on Tuesday, they will travel to No. 2 seed East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. for a quarterfinals match up.

The semifinals will be on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at the high seed and the finals will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. at Hastings High School if Park makes it through the first two rounds.