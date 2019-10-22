Down 23-16 in the fourth set of a Section 1A play-in match, the Randolph volleyball team came out of timeout with five straight points. The suddenly electrified Rockets needed four more points to steal a set win and force a fifth set against Southland.

The No. 10 seed Rebels stopped the comeback attempt to win the fourth set, winning the match 3-1 in an upset of the seventh-seeded Rockets on Monday.

The Rockets came out strong in the first set. The Rockets trailed early on, but strung together effective hits and took the set 25-19.

In the second set, the two teams exchanged a spirited volley that ended in the Rebels favor. The Rebels continued to out-play the Rockets thereafter, cruising to a 25-13 win.

Again in the third set, the two teams went blow for blow. The Rockets gained the upper hand and went ahead 17-13, but the Rebels came back to even the score 19-19. Tied 21-21, the Rebels put away the Rockets to earn a 25-21 win and go ahead 2-1 heading into the fourth set.

The Rockets made two comebacks in the fourth set. Down by four points early on, the Rockets worked its way to a 11-11 tie. Not enough hard shots by the Rockets cost them as the Rebels pulled away 20-13, then 23-16 before surviving an intense five-point run by the Rockets.

Kylie Kiefer Kelsey Mensink helped the Rebels earn the win. Kiefer recorded 53 digs while Mensink had a team-high 13 kills.

No statistics for Randolph were available.

The Rockets ended its season 12-10 overall.