The Goodhue football team got off to fast start and continued to run the ball well in a 30-8 Section 1A quarterfinal win over Hayfield on Tuesday.

Back from an injury, Wildcats running back Logan Ferguson opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a 43-yard touchdown just under 2 minutes into the first quarter. Maddox O'Reilly later scored in the first from 2 yards out to give the Wildcats a 16-0 lead.

In the second, Ferguson ran into the end zone from 4 yards out with 5 minutes, 58 seconds left. Ryley Christianson caught a pass from Sam Opsahl for a 33-yard touchdown with 20 seconds to go in the first half.

Up by 30 points, the Wildcats only allowed a 18-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The Wildcats rushed for 286 yards and held Hayfield to 10 yards on 14 carries. Ferguson led the Wildcats with 164 yards on 25 carries. O'Reilly, splitting the carries with Ferguson, ran the ball 19 times for 72 yards.

Goodhue (7-2) next travel to Rushford to take on the second-seeded Trojans on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Lake City 42, Richfield 22

The Tigers scored in all four quarters. Ben Nutt rushed for three touchdowns and the passing of Justin Wohlers led the way in a Section 4AAA quarterfinal win.

Reid Gastner caught a 25-yard pass from Wohlers, putting the Tigers in an early 7-0 lead with 7:55 to go in the first quarter.

After a touchdown and two-point conversion put the Tigers behind by a point, Nutt scored from 4 yards out. The 15-8 score stood until the second half.

Davion Taylor got the Spartans back to even with 3-yard run. The Tigers then ran away with the game, outscoring the Spartans 27-7 from starting with a 33-yard touchdown from Nutt.

Wohlers completed 6-of-17 passes for 128 yards while throwing three touchdowns. Nutt rushed 26 times for 135 yards. Jake Wohlers led all Tigers receivers with 51 yards on two catches.

Lake City (4-5) next faces No. 1 seed and No. 8 in Class AAA Breck on the road Saturday at 7 p.m.

Randolph 26, Fillmore Central 7

Randolph's big second quarter propelled them to a Section 1A victory over the Falcons.

Leading 8-0, the Rockets defense made a game-altering stop inside the 5-yard line. The Falcons began the second quarter with the ball on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line.The Rockets forced a turnover on downs and scored soon after.

Nick Drinken punched the ball in from 2 yards out with 8:34 left in the second quarter, giving the Rockets a 14-0 lead. Drinken later completed a 9-yard pass to Isaac Stoesz for a touchdown with 3:57 left in the second.

With 14 seconds left in the first half, Drinken ran for his third touchdown of the game. The last-minute touchdown gave the Rockets a 26-point advantage going into the second half.

Stoesz caught five passes for 95 yards. Dane Ehleringer had 60 yards on three catches, while Dominick Ohmann added 29 yards on four catches. Drinken finished 16-of-25 for 211 yards, 80 yards rushing and four total touchdowns.

Randolph (7-2) travels to face top-seeded and second-ranked Blooming Prairie on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Pine Island 34, PEM 6

The Panthers grabbed a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, holding Plainview-Elgin-Millville to a fourth-quarter touchdown in a Section 1AAA quarterfinal.

Mason Pike opened the scoring for the Panthers with an 81-yard run in the first quarter. Carter O'Reilly later found Connor Bailey open for a 25-yard touchdown reception.

From there, Max Owen scored twice on the ground and Pike added another long run for his second touchdown of the night as the Panthers cruised to the win.

Pike ended with a game-high 109 yards rushing on 13 carries. Owen had 43 yards on six carries. O'Reilly completed 10-of-18 for 107 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Pine Island (3-5) has a tough road matchup against top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stewartville on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Section 1AA quarterfinal:

Chatfield 40, Kenyon-Wanamingo 14