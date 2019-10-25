Red Wing senior Grace Johnson is headed to her third state meet in the past four years after the Wingers boys’ and girls’ cross-country teams competed in the Section 1AA meet on Thursday, Oct. 24. Johnson took sixth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 44.6 seconds to lead the Red Wing girls to a sixth-place team finish with 177 total points, just 10 points out of third.

The girls had four runners place in the top-50 and the Winger boys took 15th overall with 379 points in a tie with Austin. Senior Dylan Byers placed in the top-50 for the boys.

Johnson competed in the state tournament as a freshman, last fall as a junior and will finish her prep cross-country career there next Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College. Heading into Thursday’s section meet at Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna, Johnson said she did not have any concrete goals in mind.

“I went into this with the hope that I would do my best and that my teammates would do their best and that’s exactly what happened,” she said.

Grace Johnson of @redwingxc takes 6th and is headed to State! pic.twitter.com/PL1giZYFi1 — Alec Hamilton (@alechamsports) October 24, 2019

After her race, Johnson could not stop smiling and talked about how special this season has been compared to previous ones.

“I’ve really enjoyed cross-country all of my years doing it, but I really started appreciating everything that is around me this year, all of my teammates, my coaches, just everyone at school too, my parents,” she said. “I just feel very grateful to have so many people that make running, a usually dreaded task, something enjoyable.”

Both Johnson and head coach Jesse Nelson said there are no expectations heading into the state meet.

“We’re just going to have fun and enjoy the experience, no expectations, no nothing,” Nelson said. “Just go out and enjoy the experience, we’ll try and get as many of her teammates with her as possible to warm-up and to enjoy the experience as well. But for Grace it’s all about just enjoy running, have fun and just enjoy the experience of running at the state meet.”

After Johnson came freshman Addi Fjetland in 27th with a time of 19:56.6, senior Grace Dube finished 43rd in 20:25.2 and two spots behind her was junior Tori Leitner (20:26.4) who placed 45th. Freshman Audrey Lahammer took 56th with a time of 20:51.8, seventh grader Annika Johnson finished 73rd in 21:40.5 and sophomore Bri Novak (22:54.6) placed 98th.

“I was happy with the effort on the girls’ side, they went out and got after it, trying to stay with Lakeville South early in the race,” Nelson said. “I thought Tori (Leitner) and Grace and Addi (Fjetland), I thought everybody got out the way they were supposed to do. Addi battled a bit of a hip injury, Audrey (Lahammer) battled a little bit of a hamstring injury. We were just a little nicked up and that made a difference in the end.

“I’m very proud of Grace, very happy for Grace for getting back to the state meet again. Overall it was just a great season for the girls, would we have liked to have finished a few places higher today, absolutely,” he added. “But we ran so well at the conference meet, sometimes you can get worried when you go out and get after things and you run really, really well at the conference meet that maybe you won’t have as much in the tank for the section meet and I think that’s kind of what happened today.”

For the Winger boys, senior Daniel Byers led the way as he took 47th with a time of 17:29.7, fellow senior Dylan Anderson was not far behind as he finished 52nd in 17:33.9 and junior Hayden Wyatt (18:11.3) placed 86th. Sophomore Casey Larson took 96th with a time of 18:22.9, not far behind was freshman Aaron Freier who finished 98th in 18:25.0, junior Clayton Bennyhoff took 107th with a time of 18:32.2 and junior Nathan Farrar finished 113th in 19:19.1.

Nelson said that for the boys, the goal was to try and set best-times and give all that they had.

“Come out and see (how it goes). Personal record times as individuals. Just get out and run the best times as you can, if everybody runs the best time of their life or at least close to it, how can we be disappointed in the results,” he said. “We’ve got some work to do on the boys’ side to get back where we’ve been. I’ve really appreciated the leadership Dan Byers and Dylan Anderson provided for us this season and again we need to be a little more consistent in our training, getting everybody healthy and able to compete on the boys side but I’m really excited where our young kids are going to take us in the future as well.”

Johnson will compete in the state meet on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College. The girls’ Class AA race is at 10 a.m., followed by the Class AA boys at 11 a.m. The Class A races are in the afternoon.