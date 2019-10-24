Welcome to Triple Overtime, a RiverTown Multimedia podcast. Each week our team of sports reporters will break down the happenings in prep sports in the east metro and southeastern Minnesota.

In the seventh episode, Alec, Brian and Martin preview their respective football and volleyball teams as sections begin. The trio starts by recapping which teams are currently competing in state tournaments. The group ends with a look at some rivalries in their coverage areas.Listen below or find us in the iTunes and Google Play stores.

Find previous episodes here.

