Friday, Oct 25

Football

WIAA D1 Level 1: Hudson at Neenah, 7 p.m.

WIAA D3 Level 1: Rhinelander at River Falls, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Girls Swim and Dive

Hudson, River Falls at Menomonie (Dive only), 10 a.m.

Cross Country

Hudson, New Richmond, River Falls at WIAA D1 Sectional (New Richmond), 1 p.m.

Somerset, St. Croix Central at WIAA D2 Sectional (St. Croix Central), 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

WIAA D1 Regional Final: Wausau West at Hudson, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Final: River Falls at Onalaska, 4 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Semifinal: Holmen at New Richmond, 1 p.m.

WIAA D4 Regional Final: Somerset at Northland Pines, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

WIAA D1 Regional Final: Hudson at Merrill,7 p.m.

WIAA D1 Regional Final: Superior at River Falls, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Regional Final: St. Croix Central at Osceola, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Boys Soccer

WIAA D1 Sectional Semifinal: Hudson-Wausau West winner vs ECM-Stevens Point winner, TBD

WIAA D2 Sectional Semifinal: River Falls-Onalaska winner vs New Richmond-Holmen winner, TBD

WIAA D4 Sectional Semifinal: Somerset-Northland Pines winner vs. Barron-Washburn winner, TBD

Volleyball

WIAA D1 Sectional Semifinals at New Richmond, TBD, 5 and 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Sectional Semifinals, site to be determined, 5 and 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 1

Football

WIAA Level 2 playoffs, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 2

Girls Swim and Dive

Big Rivers Conference Championships at Hudson, 10 a.m.

Cross Country

WIAA Championships at Wisconsin Rapids, 12 p.m.

Boys Soccer

WIAA D1 Sectional Final at Appleton North, 1 p.m.

WIAA D2 Sectional Final at New Richmond, 1 p.m.

WIAA D4 Sectional Final at Nekoosa, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

WIAA D1 Sectional Final at Wausau West, 7 p.m.

WIAA D2 Sectional Final at Mosinee, 7 p.m.





Dates, times and locations subject to change