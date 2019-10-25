No. 4 Goodhue swept No. 5 Hayfield 25-18, 25-22, 25-22 on Thursday in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs.

Hannah Gadient led the Wildcats with 40 assists and three aces. During the match, Gadient surpassed the 1,000 career assist mark. Torrie Rehder had 27 digs while Arianna Thomforde had 20 digs and nine kills. Joslyn Carlson led the Wildcats with 13 kills.

Goodhue faces eighth-ranked and top-seeded Kenyon-Wanamingo on Saturday in Rochester at 1:30 p.m.

K-W 3, L-O 0

Kenyon-Wanamingo swept LeRoy-Ostrander with relative ease 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.

Madi Luebke guided the Knights offense with 38 assists and six digs. Ally Peterson led the team with 19 kills and 10 digs. Julianna Boyum contributed eight kills and a team-high seven blocks.

The Knights next face fourth-seeded Goodhue.

Section 1AA

Lake City 3, Lourdes 0

The No. 2 seed Tigers took care of business in the first round of Section 1AA playoffs with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of the Eagles.

Hannah Labonte had a team-high 14 kills and two blocks for the Tigers. Delaney Issendorf added nine kills. Hannah Grimm and Elyse Dalager paced the Tigers offense with a combined 29 assists.

Lake City next faces third-seeded Lewiston-Altura in Rochester on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Triton 3, Z-M 1

Fifth-seeded Triton ended Zumbrota-Mazeppa's season with a 25-15, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26 win.

Natalie Dykes and Jakalyn Arendt each had 12 kills for the Cougars. Rylee Nelson had a team-high 40 assists and Sarah Mensink tallied 15 digs.

Z-M ended the season 14-14 overall.