MINNEAPOLIS – As Blake scored the winning points over Lake City in a quarterfinal match of the girls’ Class A state tennis doubles tournament, the Tigers duo couldn't help but wonder how far they could have gone had they not faced the top-ranked doubles pair so early in the tournament.

Lake City senior Ava Wallerich, one half of the doubles team, said it was tough to not look ahead and see who the next opponent might be after winning a first-round match.

"I think we could have made it really far," she said. "I wish we would have seen them tomorrow. Can't do anything about it. It happens every year. Someone has to play Blake."

As Wallerich and her doubles partner, senior Emma Brunkow, walked off the court having lost 6-0, 6-1, the two were met with an overwhelming amount of supporters who traveled to the Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center on Oct. 24.

Brunkow's younger sister was the first to run in for a hug, bringing tears to the elder.

No more than 10 minutes earlier, Brunkow was chasing down a ball on the near sideline. Brunkow heard her sister shout "hit it" and after doing so put her finger to her mouth to signal to be quiet. Her sister wasn't hugging so hard after the match because of that though.

"I thought she was more upset about that then being able to go home after this," Brunkow said. "She wanted to see me go to the second day."

Brunkow and Wallerich won their first match over Tasha Achermann and Rose Han of Staples-Motley 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the state quarterfinal later in the day. The loss in the next match to Blake's pair of Bella Suk and Allyson Jay ended their season.

Wallerich finished her tennis career as a four-time state participant, all in doubles. Paired with Brunkow – who was making her first state appearance – just twice previous to the Section 1A tournament, the two thought they meshed well together.

"We flowed really nicely together and understand where each other is on the court," Brunkow said.

Wallerich hadn't made it out of the first round with a win in her prior visits to state, but that wasn't how she'll remember the season.

"We're excited with how we did up here, but beating Lourdes is still the highlight of the season," Wallerich said. "I still think (winning the section over Lourdes) tops that to be quite honest. Lake City hasn't won a section championship for individuals in so long. It's still a big deal winning our first match (at state) and we're really grateful, but beating Lourdes is definitely a huge highlight."

"Definitely the road to get here was probably more important than just playing up here.," Brunkow added. "It's a great opportunity to play in state, but the road to get here was so crucial."

The "road" to state included back-to-back victories over Lourdes, including the Section 1A doubles championship match.

According to acting Lake City head coach Dave Toole, a non-Lourdes doubles team hadn't won the section since 1994.

While winning at state in the first round for the first and last time for Brunkow and Wallerich could be their biggest tennis memory, it won't be because of the significance of Lake City's win over Lourdes and the community support that followed.

"I will carry that (memory) with me until the day I die," Brunkow said.