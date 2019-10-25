The Woodbury girls' tennis team walked into the Baseline Center on the University of Minnesota's campus on Tuesday morning with smiles and laughs.

The whole team was at state and that's what made the girls happy because this would be the last time Delaney Schurhamer, Natalie Mercill, Kate McGlinch and Anna Matthews would be part of this team in high school.

"It's so much fun having the entire team here compared to just yourself because we all get to experience this tournament together," Schurhamer said. "We wanted to enjoy our time here at state whether we won or lost and I think we really had a good time here."

The @WHSRoyalPride girls’ tennis team is ready to go for their first match of the state tournament. Just warming and the match will be starting shortly. pic.twitter.com/0Ey1Jw3DEU — Brian Mozey (@BrianMozey) October 22, 2019

The girls started the tournament in the state quarterfinals where they played No. 3 seed Mounds View. The Mustangs are a familiar team for the Royals as they've played during the regular season.

Mounds View won the first match up this season and Woodbury was looking for some revenge at the state tournament. It was a neck-and-neck match throughout the first set, but the Mustangs started to take control late in the sets.

The Mustangs took five of the seven first sets to grab a strong control of the lead. They never let go as the Royals fell 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

The two wins for Woodbury came from No. 1 singles as Schurhamer won 6-0, 6-0 and Mercill won 6-4, 6-7, 11-9 in No. 4 singles.

"It wasn't the way we wanted it to end, but we enjoyed our time on the court," said Julie Nguyen. "We still have another match to play as a team and hopefully we can finish with a win."

With the early loss, the Royals went into the consolation bracket to play Becker in the semifinals. Every player on Woodbury had a strong performance during that match and the Royals ended up victorious with a 6-1 score.

Schurhamer and Nguyen each won their matches 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 and No. 2 singles as Brittany Nguyen won in No. 3 singles with a 6-0, 6-2 score. Mercill rounded out the singles matches with a 6-2, 6-3 win in No. 4 singles to earn the sweep.

In doubles, Woodbury's No. 1 doubles lost in straight sets, but Kate McGlinch and Anvitha Miryala won in No. 2 doubles with a 7-6, 6-4 win. Finally, Carley Tuman and Megan Nelson won in No. 3 doubles with a 7-5, 6-1 victory.

The 6-1 win for Woodbury meant the Royals had one final match as a team in the consolation championship against No. 5 seed Elk River. The two teams battled, but the Royals couldn't earn that fourth and final point as they lost 4-3 in a tight championship match.

Woodbury took the top three singles matches as Schurhamer won 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles and Julie Nguyen won 6-4, 4-6, 10-2 in No. 2 singles. Brittany Nguyen finished No. 3 singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win to give Woodbury three wins overall.

Elk River dominated the doubles sweeping all three of those matches and also won No. 4 singles to earn that fourth point as a team.

"These girls should be proud of their accomplishments this season and what they've been able to do throughout the entire fall season," said head coach Brandon Heath. "This was a really fun team all season long during practices and matches. Their team chemistry is amazing and I'm so happy these seniors were able to experience this state tournament as a team to end their high school careers."

Heath added that the section finals and Lifetime Fitness have been bad memories for many of these girls over the past four or five years, but this year they were able to change that picture with a win over Simley.

Along with reaching the state tournament, Heath and the Woodbury players believe they were able to put the Woodbury girls' tennis program on the map in Minnesota. Now, the hope is that these younger players to keep that expectation and dominance alive for seasons to come.

"We have a lot of young and talented players on this team that can help carry the program into the future," Schurhamer said. "I know this program is in good hands with the coaches and players next season."