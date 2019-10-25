The Bombers took the first two sets 25-12, 25-16. The Wingers responded with a 25-20 win in the third set, but the Bombers came right back with a 25-14 win in Set 4.

Abi Deming led the seventh-seeded Wingers with 10 kills and 10 digs. Halle Roschen had 18 assists and nine digs. Eva Hutter had six kills and Kennedy Knopp added seven digs.

Shayla Hustad had a game-high 12 kills, while Sara Twedt and Halle Hustad each had 11 kills for the second-seeded Bombers. Jaci Winchell tallied a game-high 46 assists and added 11 digs. Bree Robinson led the team with 16 digs.

Cannon Falls advanced to play No. 3 Byron on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Rochester. Red Wing ended its season 8-20 overall.