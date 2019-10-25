The Academy Force players and coaches were excited to see they received the No. 4 seed in the Section 3AAAA tournament and were able to host the opening round at St. Croix Prep.

The No. 5 seed Hill-Murray was also ready for the opening round game against Academy Force and showed their dominance in the second and third quarter to win 44-0 and end Academy Force's season in the section quarterfinals.

"It was huge to get a playoff game at home and that was one of our goals this season as a team," said head coach Noah Dombrovski. "Hill-Murray was a good team and they showed it on the field."

The game was tied 0-0 after the first quarter, but Hill-Murray opened up the game in the second quarter with 32 points and making it a 32-0 game at the half. Hill-Murray continued their scoring in the third quarter with 12 more point to make it a 44-0 game.

A scoreless fourth quarter by both teams allowed Hill-Murray to win 44-0 over Academy Force on Tuesday night.

After the loss, Dombrovski was able to reflect on the season and what this year means for upcoming seasons and where the program is at in the current moment.

This was the third season since the switch from New Life Academy to Academy Force and Dombrovski knew it was going to take steps to build this program. He said he's starting to see that growth and those steps being taken to become a strong team each season.

Academy Force ended this season with a record of 3-5, which allowed them to earn a home game in the opening round of the section tournament. Prior to this season, the team had one win overall in the first two seasons of Academy Force.

Along with the three wins this year, the team had some tight games that resulted in losses. Dombrovski said that the team either won or lost in a tight game in five of the eight games, which is something he's proud of from every player on this year's team.

"The kids are starting to believe in the team and the process," Dombrovski said. "We're playing better competition and having a different mindset and it's starting to change in how the players are playing and how they handle each week of practice. I couldn't be more proud of what these players were able to accomplish this season."

The dust has settled, some reflecting has begun. Couldn’t be more proud of this team and their growth this year. Thank you Seniors, you will be missed but never forgotten! Gonna miss nights under the lights at PREP field, until next year... #ForceFootball #ForceFamily pic.twitter.com/YMfUMSBxRx — Noah Dombrovski (@CoachDombrovski) October 23, 2019

Now, Dombrovski has to say goodbye to a handful of key seniors that were leaders both on and off the field, but he's excited because the participation numbers look to continue to rise next year.

Dombrovski said the players are learning new things each day and having a rewarding experience and it's leading to more students wanting to have that same experience. The next step in this process is building an offseason strength and conditioning program to compete with schools like Hill-Murray in the section tournament.

"It takes time to build the culture around a new program," Dombrovski said. "The loss on Tuesday didn't sit well with many of the returning players and that's going to push them during the offseason."

Dombrovski hopes that the kids want to push themselves in the offseason whether that's hitting the weight room or participating in another sport. He wants the players to work out together and build that team chemistry.

"Overall, this was a really fun year and I'm going to miss the practices and games with these players," Dombrovski said. "But I'm excited to see where this program goes in the offseason and the upcoming fall season."