It was a crosstown rivalry meet in the pool on Thursday night as Woodbury and Park competed in swimming and diving.

The two teams wanted to see continued improvements from the swimmers and divers as they end the regular season and prepare for the upcoming section tournament in the middle of November.

The Royals were able to come out with a close 94-86 win over the Wolfpack, but both teams had some strong times and scores leading to confidence over the next couple weeks as they prepare for one of the biggest meets of the season.

The night started off with the 200-yard medley relay and Woodbury won the first two spots as Park took the next three spots. The top Royals team included Chloe Carlson, Alexandra Johnson, Abby Doyle and Ava Hacker and they swam a time of 2:04.88.

The Royals continued to stay on top in the 200 freestyle as Ava Reich finished first with a time of 2:04.02, while Park's Jenna Gutterman finished second with a time of 2:11.06. The Wolfpack took the next two spots with finishes from Paige Hill and Megan Bump.

Woodbury came back in the 200 individual medley as they won three of the top four spots including a first-place finish by Quincie Klein with a time of 2:25.75. Johnson and Leah Ascher earned third and fourth for the Royals, while the Wolfpack had Cheyenne Nelson earn second with a time of 2:34.48.

The 50 freestyle went back-and-forth with the two teams as Natalie Gessner from Woodbury finished first with a time of 26.76 and Megan Garofalo from Park finished second with a time of 27.24. Woodbury's Lindsay Lutton and Park's Lauren Glenna each finished third and fourth respectively.

Woodbury took control of the 1-meter diving as the Royals had Caitlyn Greenwalt and Gabby Mauder take the lead. Greenwalt finished first with a score of 236.25 and Mauder finished just behind in second with a score of 236.15.

The top spot in the 100 butterfly went to Woodbury's Reich with a time of 1:04.04 as Park's Nelson finished in second place with a time of 1:05.16. Doyle and Ascher from Woodbury earned the next two spots for the Royals.

The Royals swept in the 100 freestyle as Klein finished first with a time of 58.15, while Gessner and Sadie Sroga finished second and third and kept their times under a minute. Park's Paige Hill finished fourth overall with a time a little over a minute.

Gutterman helped Park earn a few points in the 500 freestyle with a first-place finish and a time of 5:47. 74. The Wolfpack also took third and fourth place with the help of Bump and Arachi O'Brien. Sophia Peterson had a strong swim and finished second for the Royals with a time of 5:52.92.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Woodbury took the first two spots with Park taking the next two spots in a close finish. The top finisher for the Royals included Gessner, Doyle, Reich and Klein who finished with a time of 1:48.90.

Park swept the 100 backstroke as Else Bergersen finished on top with a time of 1:10.38, while O'Brien and Amber Norgaard finished second and third. The Wolfpack also swept the 100 breaststroke with Garofalo leading the charge with a time of 1:20.04. Afton LeMay and Glenna ended up second and third in that event.

Finally, the Wolfpack swept the 400 freestyle relay as the top team included Gutterman, Norgaard, LeMay and Glenna with a time of 4:13.04.

The win on Thursday for Woodbury allowed the Royals to finish third in the conference standings at the end of the season. With some key wins this season, Woodbury was able to get past some conference rivalry opponents and earn that third-place spot.

The two teams will now have a couple weeks of practice before they prepare for the section meet starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and ending on Friday, Nov. 8. All three days will be at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove and the home site for the East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team.

If the team or individual qualifies for the state meet that will take place starting on Thursday, Nov. 14, and ending on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.