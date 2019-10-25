The East Ridge girls' swimming and diving team ended their regular season with a bang as they scored triple digits over Forest Lake on Thursday night.

The Raptors won 101-83 and the win put them in second place in the conference standings to conclude the regular season. Now, the focus is on preparing for the section meet in the middle of November.

Thursday night started with the 200-yard medley relay and East Ridge took the top two spots to start off strong. The top team included Paige Smoley, Marisa Duran, Simone Becker and Kolbe Bachman with a time of 1:59.79.

The first place spots continued to come as Lauren Garrity finished on top in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:04.03. Samantha Bilunas and Addison Devine finished fourth and fifth in the race.

The Raptors finished second, third and fourth in the 200 individual medley as Maya Tellez finished second with a time of 2:21.60. Erin McGrath and Melanie Witikko finished right behind Tellez in third and fourth.

Becker continued her success in the 50 freestyle as she swam into first place with a time of 26.41. Calli O'Brien and Daphne Smoley each finished in fourth and fifth place in that event, but the difference between first and fifth was within a second of time.

East Ridge swept the 100 butterfly and it was led by Elli Moss who swam a time of 1:04.61 to finish first. Shivani Kolla touched the wall second with a time of 1:05.37, while Tellez ended up in third with a time of 1:06.12.

The Raptors stayed consistent during the 100 freestyle as Daphne Smoley finished second with a time of 58.06. Bachman and Lauren Murray each finished right behind Smoley with third and fourth place finishes. Bachman's time was under a minute, while Murray's time was just over a minute.

Jordan Lindeen showed off her skills in the 500 freestyle as she finished first with a time of 5:30.39, while Bilunas and Morgan Johannsen finished third and fourth in the event.

The Raptors finished two, three and four in the 200 freestyle relay with the top Raptor team finishing with a time of 1:47.71 and a team including Becker, Duran, Kolla and Garrity.

East Ridge had the top two finishers in the 100 backstroke as Paige Smoley finished first with a time of 1:02.78. Witikko finished right behind her in second place with a time of 1:05.00, while Devine ended up in fourth place.

Duran and McGrath helped the Raptors in the 100 breaststroke as Duran finished in second place with a time of 1:12.49, while McGrath finished third and had a time of 1:15.07. Ali Smith finished fifth in that event.

Forest Lake swept the Raptors in the 400 freestyle relay, but East Ridge had a big enough lead that it still captured the win to end the regular season.

The Raptors will now have a couple weeks of practice before they prepare for the section meet starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and ending on Friday, Nov. 8. All three days will be at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove, which will be home to East Ridge as that's their home site during regular season meets.

If the team or individual qualifies for the state meet that will take place starting on Thursday, Nov. 14, and ending on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Jean K Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus.