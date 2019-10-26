It was a couple beautiful days for section cross-country as Woodbury ran on Wednesday, Oct. 23, and East Ridge, Park and Math & Science Academy ran on Thursday, Oct. 24.

It wasn't just a beautiful day to run, many of the schools had good strong runs that led to teams and individuals reaching the state cross-country meet in early November.

In each of the section meets, the top two teams automatically qualify for state and then the next eight individuals that aren't part of the two teams will qualify for individual state.

East Ridge

The Raptors ran in the Section 3AA championships on Thursday, Oct. 24, and the girls' team knew they had to push hard to earn a top two spot as a team.

"We just knew we had to work together to get to state as a team," said sophomore Mary Kenney. "I'm just really excited to run one more with this group because this season has been a lot of fun."

The girls had a really strong race and each runner did their part to make sure they placed high as an overall team. That strategy worked as the Raptors finished in second place with 61 points and beat out Bloomington Jefferson who had 98 points. Rosemount won the team race with a total of 36 points.

East Ridge was led by sophomore Halle Mestery who finished in first place with a time of 18:21.30, which helped the Raptors and their chances to reaching as a team. Sophomore Mary Kenney and senior Gwyneth Gerlach each placed in the top 10 for the race and kept that team point total low.

Kenney finished in fifth place with a time of 18:52.10, while Gerlach ended up in ninth place with a time of 19:16.20.

"You just have to take advantage of some of the spots on this course and we were able to do that as a team," Gerlach said. "Our team bond this season is incredible and it's helped us stay consistent all season long."

Juniors Lillian Warmuth and Tatum Geving finished right near each other as Warmuth placed 22nd with a time of 19:49.20 and Geving finished 24th with a time of 19:58.30.

Finally, freshman Sonja Wangensteen and junior Ruby Ella Anderson finished side-by-side to place 29th and 30th overall in the race. Wangensteen had a time of 20:09.90, while Anderson had a time of 20:17.30.

"It's so much better to make it to state as a team instead of an individual," Mestery said. "We made this our goal at the beginning of the season and it's fun to see that goal achieved now. I'm just excited to run at state with everyone."

As for the boys' team, the Raptors had a tough task to reach state as a team. East Ridge was facing of against three teams in the top 10 for ranked teams. The boys had to push throughout the entire race to try and place high, but the Raptors weren't able to earn one of the top two placements as a team.

East Ridge did though have a couple runners finish in the top eight for individuals and advance to the state meet. Junior John Faller and sophomore Sean McNiesh ran two strong races and placed in the top six for standings and will be heading to state.

Faller placed third overall with a time of 15:57.20, while McNiesh finished in sixth place with a time of 16:05.80. The two of them were hoping to run with the team at state, but they're happy to have a teammate to run alongside with at the race.

"I knew the competition was going to be high in this race, so I just kept pushing until the finish line," Faller said. "I'm excited to run at state and it'll be fun having Sean there with me."

"We really wanted the team to qualify, but there were some really good teams in the section," McNiesh said. "I'm excited to see what this team can do next year since we have most of our team coming back next season."

Woodbury

The Woodbury boys' and girls' teams ran in the Section 4AA championships on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Les Bolstad Golf Course on the University of Minnesota campus.

Neither of the teams placed in the top two, but the Royals had a few individuals reach the state championships on the girls' and boys' sides.

Sophomore Maggie McCarthy and senior Tiffany Holiday were the two girls that finished in the top eight for individuals and advanced to state, while senior Aidan Browne also qualified for state on the boys side.

McCarthy placed 12th overall with a time of 19:30.30, while Holiday finished in 14th place with a time of 19:32.70. For Holiday, this is her fourth time reaching state cross-country, but this will be McCarthy's first time at state.

"I think I was more nervous for this section race compared to my first year because I wanted to end my senior year at state," Holiday said. "I'm so happy to be heading back there again and I'm really excited for Maggie to be able to go there for her first time."

McCarthy's success this season comes from the very first race of the season when her little sister, eighth grader Kelly McCarthy, almost beat her in a cross-country meet. Maggie McCarthy was able to win the race by less than half a second, but she knew things needed to change after that race.

Maggie McCarthy joked saying she wouldn't allow her younger sister to beat her in any race this season, so she continued to push and work hard to reach this point in advancing to the state meet.

"I've learned a lot from Tiffany and the other seniors on this team," Maggie McCarthy said. "It's been a really fun season and I can't wait to run with Tiffany at state next week."

The Royals had a handful of senior runners cross the finish line right next to each other as seniors Anna Muellner, Isabelle Browne and Abigail Parent all finished 20th, 21st and 22nd respectively. Kelly McCarthy ended up in 23rd place right behind the three seniors.

Browne wanted to go back to state again after reaching the championships last season. He started the race in the front pack and he never slipped away as he finished seventh overall with a time of 16:13.70.

The senior runner had to the goal of returning to state once again this year and ending his cross-country career on a high note. Now, he wants to compete with the top runners and try to improve his placement from a year before.

"It's hard to believe that state will be my final cross-country meet," Browne said. "It's been a lot of fun to be on these teams and share great memories with my teammates and coaches."

Math & Science Academy

The Dragons had a strong race at the Section 4A championships on Thursday, Oct. 24, and were able to send a few runners to the state meet next week.

Senior Harris Anderson and junior Jaad Stout each had impressive races and placed in the top nine overall to advance as individual runners. Anderson has always wanted to earn a section title and last season looked to be his year, but an injury in the later part of the season didn't allow him to finish on top last year.

This year, Anderson finished on top and by a margin too. He finished with a time of 16:24.80, which was about 13 seconds earlier than the second-place finisher. Stout ended up in ninth place with a time of 17:00.10.

On the girls side, freshman Greta Hansen will be heading to state with Anderson and Stout next week. Hansen was the top overall finisher for the girls with a time of 19:08.30.

Park

The Wolfpack competed with East Ridge in the Section 3AA championships on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Park runners ran hard on Thursday, but the Wolfpack didn't have any individuals qualify for the state meet.

Junior Briahna Hensel finished in 39th place for individuals with a time of 20:50.90, which is the fastest time in Park history for cross-country.

Congrats to Bri Hensel for running the fastest girls 5K in Park High School history! — Park CC/Track (@ParkWolfpackCC) October 24, 2019

Along with Hensel, sophomores Parker Hahn and Dale Kirsch each ran good races on the boys side. Hahn finished in 44th place with a time of 17:18.00, while Kirsch placed 46th with a time of 17:25.10.

This section meet ends Park's season for cross-country, but the Wolfpack had a strong fall with a lot of improvements with many young runners that'll return next season.

7 out of our 13 runners set a personal best today! Section meet is a good place to do it. Great job today runners! — Park CC/Track (@ParkWolfpackCC) October 24, 2019

As for the state meet, East Ridge and Woodbury will be running in the morning with Class AA, while Math & Science Academy will run in the afternoon with Class A. The meet will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

The Class AA girls will start off the day at 10 a.m. with the Class AA boys running after them at 11 a.m. to round out the morning. Then, the Class A girls will run at 1 p.m. followed by the Class A boys at 2 p.m. to conclude the day of running.

The awards ceremony will take place about 30 minutes after the Class A boys race concludes.