The Lake City volleyball team won a hard-fought Section 1AA sub-section semifinal match over Lewiston-Altura on Saturday.

The Tigers won the first set 25-11, lost the second set 25-23, won the third set 26-24, lost the fourth set 25-19, then cruised to a 15-5 win in the final set.

Delaney Issendorf led the Tigers with 22 kills and in the process became the the school's all-time leader in kills. Elyse Dalager had a team-high 22 assists, while Morgan West tallied 20 digs.

Lake City advanced to the sub-section final. The Tigers will face No. 1 Stewartville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Rochester.

Cannon Falls 3, Byron 0

Cannon Falls swept Byron 25-19, 25-23, 25-11.

Jaci Winchell led the Bombers with 27 assists, nine digs and three aces. Shayla Hustad tallied 10 kills and Sara Twedt recorded seven blocks. Lauren Johnson had a team-high 20 digs, while Kyra Schoenfelder and Bree Robinson each added 12 digs.

Cannon Falls next faces No.1 Kasson-Mantorville in Rochester on Thursday at 6 p.m.

K-W 3, Goodhue 1

Goodhue took the first set 25-19, but Kenyon-Wanamingo answered with three straight set wins 25-17, 25-19, 25-21.

Ally Peterson led the Knights with 21 kills and 24 digs. Megan Mattson had 20 digs, while Kaia Johnson, Madi Luebke and Julianna Boyum each added 12 digs. Luebke and Riley Dummer each had a team-high 19 assists.

K-W advanced to the sub-section final on Oct. 31. The Knights will face No. 2 Medford in Rochester at 6 p.m.