After trailing by 28 points midway through the second quarter, Lake City came all the way back to tie the game 28-28 in the third quarter.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, Breck's offense found it's groove again and rattled off 26 unanswered points to close out the game to top the fourth-seeded Tigers 40-28 on Saturday in a Section 4AAA semifinal.

Breck senior running back Derek Turner scored all four of the his team's touchdowns to begin the game. Turner broke off a 58-yard run with 9 minutes, 43 seconds to go in the first quarter, then was held quiet until the second.

Turner returned a punt 64 yards and ran in for two touchdowns (56 and 59 yards) in the second.

The Tigers showed some life with a lengthy kickoff return by Carter Hagedorn. His return set up Ben Nutt for a 4-yard touchdown run. The Tigers added one more touchdown before the half to cut the 28-point deficit in half.

In the third quarter, the Tigers looked rejuvenated. The defense stripped Turner of the ball, then promptly scored on a 34-yard pass from Justin Wohlers to Reid Gastner.

The Tigers defense held the Mustangs, got the ball back, and again connected on a long pass to Gastner. Nutt finished the drive two plays later for the tying score.

Quarterback Alex McKenna gave the Mustangs the lead with a 56-yard run on the next possession and Turner later scored on a 61-yard run for his fifth touchdown on of the night.

A pick-6 at the 4-yard line by the Mustangs and Turner's sixth and final touchdown of the night sealed the win in the fourth quarter.

Nutt finished the night with 62 yards on 26 carries for the Tigers. Gastner caught three passes for 58 yards to lead all Tigers receivers. Wohlers finished 9-of-20 for 113 yards.

Lake City ended the season 4-6 overall.

Cannon Falls 46, St. Croix Lutheran 21

The Bombers cruised past St. Croix Lutheran with a well-distributed running attack. Five different Bombers scored on the ground and the team ran for 427 yards in a Section 4AAA semifinal.

"The line made some huge holes for the running backs," Cannon Falls head coach Dan Meyers said. "Sophomores Riley Keenan and Carson Hammel each scored touchdowns in big moments of the game."

Hammel scored on a 63-yard run with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter to give the Bombers a 14-0 lead. Keenan found the back of the end zone from 25 yards out, extending the Bombers' lead to 28-7 in the second quarter.

Hammel, Keenan, Trenton Matthies, Braxton Ulrich and Marcus Banks each rushed for a touchdown. Banks also caught a 30-yard pass for a touchdown with 10:59 left in the game.

Cannon Falls (7-1) moved on to the Section 4AAA championship for the second consecutive year. The Bombers will travel to No. 1 seed Breck

Goodhue 34, R-P 18

The Wildcats didn't allow Rushford-Peterson to score until 9:47 in the third quarter of a Section 1A semifinal. By then, it was too late for the Trojans as the Wildcats held a commanding 20-6 lead.

Wildcats running back Logan Ferguson ran 24 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Sam Opsahl threw for 112 yards and ran for 25 while throwing two touchdowns. Connor O'Reilly was called upon in the passing often, catching six of eight total receptions for 98 yards. He also had both touchdowns receptions.

Goodhue (8-2) advanced to the Section 1A championship. The Wildcats will face No. 1 seed Blooming Prairie on Friday, Nov. 1 at Triton High School. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Blooming Prairie 57, Randolph 27

The top-seeded and second-ranked Awesome Blossoms built a big lead early, then coasted to victory in a Section 1A semifinal.

Randolph finished the season 7-3 overall in its first season returning to 11-man football.

Stewartville 49, Pine Island 19

The Panthers held a 7-0 and a 13-6 lead in the first quarter in a Section 1AAA semifinal. The Tigers ran away with the game in the second quarter, scoring five times to take a 43-13 lead into the second half.

The Panthers held the Tigers running game to 327 yards, but were out-gained 399-274.

Panthers quarterback Carter O'Reilly completed 18-of-29 for 202 yards and three touchdowns. Max Owen led Panther rushers with 34 yards on nine carries. Connor Bailey caught four passes for 80 yards, while Will Warneke caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Pine Island finished the season 3-6 overall.