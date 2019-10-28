After two days and three matches in the girls tennis team state tournament, Delaney Schurhamer along with Julie and Brittany Nguyen competed in the individual state tournament for Woodbury.

It was a memorable couple of days for the three of them as well as a learning opportunity as the Nguyen sisters return for another year at Woodbury. For Schurhamer, this was her final tournament as a Royal, so she wanted to make it count to end her high school career.

Schurhamer finished in third place for the singles tournament, while the Nguyen sisters lost in two straight matches as they fought hard in each of those matches.

The senior captain for the Royals was seeded as No. 4 in the singles state tournament and kept her streak alive in the first match of the tournament. Schurhamer came into the state tournament after winning five straight matches in the section tournament.

She won those five matches without giving up a single game meaning she went 60-0 as the No. 1 seed in the section tournament. Schurhamer played Foley's Peyton Kopel in the opening round and won 6-0, 6-0 to make it a 72-0 streak heading into the quarterfinals.

That streak was snapped early as she played the No. 5 seed Nicole Snezhko from Robbinsdale Armstrong. The first game of the match went to Snezhko and Schurhamer controlled the rest of the match.

"It was nice having that streak end because I knew it had to end sometime," Schurhamer said. "After she won the first game, I just had to focus on my game and it worked the rest of the way."

Schurhamer came back to win the next four games and take a 4-1 lead in the first set. In the sixth game, the two players were battling for that final point to earn the game as there were multiple deuces and advantages for each player.

Finally, Schurhamer earned the game to lead 5-1 and that game brought so much momentum for the Royals' senior. She finished off the first set with a 6-1 finish and carried it into the second set where she finished 6-1 as well to win the match.

"That was a good win for me, but I know the competition is going to get tougher with each round," Schurhamer said. "I'm excited to be in the semifinal and it'll be a fun match next round."

Schurhamer was familiar with her semifinal opponent, Eastview's Karin Young, as they've battled a handful of matches outside of high school tennis. Young has had the upper hand and as the No. 1 seed in the tournament she showed her skills early and often to win 6-1, 6-1 over Schurhamer.

It wasn't the way Schurhamer was hoping to end her high school career, but she still had one more match in the third-place match. The Royals senior faced off against the No. 3 seed Zoe Adkins from Maple Grove and Schurhamer finished her high school career with a win.

She won 7-5, 6-3 to take third place in the singles state tournament.

"My experience at Woodbury has been unbelievable because my teammates and coaches were so great each and every day," Schurhamer said. "I'm going to miss that team atmosphere with all of these girls, but I'm also excited about my next steps in college."

As for Julie and Brittany Nguyen, they were unranked in the doubles state tournament. They knew it was going to be a tough road to get into the next round, but they enjoyed being the underdog.

The Nguyen sisters took on Paige Anderson and Kaitlin Tran from Elk River in the opening round and lost 7-5, 7-5. It was two close, tough sets but the Royals pairing wasn't able to get the victory.

The loss brought them into the consolation bracket where they played Cora Anderson and Georgia Deml from Lakeville South. The sisters lost 6-2, 7-5 in another close match and that ended their run at the state tournament.

For the Nguyen sisters, both of them will be returning to Woodbury next season in hopes of continuing to progress and reach the state tournament once again. Julie Nguyen will be a senior next season, while Brittany Nguyen will be a sophomore in the 2020-21 school year.

As for Schurhamer, she will be graduating this upcoming spring and will be heading to Butler University to play women's tennis for the Bulldogs.

"I'm excited to continue playing the sport I love in college and at a great school like Butler," Schurhamer said. "It's amazing how fast time goes by and my high school years are done. I know this success from Woodbury will continue for years to come and I can't watch to watch it happen."