The Red Wing girls' swimming and diving team took fifth in the Big 9 conference meet in the two-day event over the weekend.

"This was one we were really motivated for," said Red Wing head coach Mikayla Beuch. "This has been a successful year for our team and we wanted to go all in with our efforts at Conference and see what we could do."

The Wingers (191) finished 41 points ahead sixth-place Faribault and 34 points behind fourth-place Mankato West. Northfield won the conference meet with 424 points.

"Our goal was always to go after Mankato West," Beuch said. "They are a well-rounded team and although we have a small team, we have the power to keep up. That was a close meet for us until the very end and gave us a lot of hope for sections where we see them again."

The Wingers relay team of Grace O'Brien, Sammy Kriese, Cecelia De Jong and Teegan Beyers won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 51.8 seconds. The four swimmers also took second in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:43.30.

Individually, De Jong and Beyers each finished in the top-3 in two events. De Jong won the 100 butterfly (58.88) and finished third in the 200 freestyle (2:00.78). Beyers won the 50 freestyle (25.17) and took third in the 100 freestyle (55.58).

Kriese earned a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:10.94.

Red Wing next competes in the Section 1A meet at the Rochester Rec Center Nov. 6-8.