That’s how East Ridge goalie Nick Wagner described his last save of Tuesday night and his most memorable save of his career.

The No. 3 seed East Ridge and unranked St. Paul Central boys’ soccer teams squared off in the state semifinals on Tuesday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

After 100 minutes of play, the score remained 0-0 which meant a shootout and penalty kicks. The score remained tied at 4-4 in the shootout after the five required players took their kicks, which meant a sudden death penalty kick.

Huge shout out to our coaches, families, friends, The Cheer Team, Rowdy, @erhssupers2020 @EastRidgeVball @RaptorPride @ERHSRaptorsAD @eastridgeband @ERHSWoodbury for your support today! We couldn’t have done it without you! #family #oneeastridge



Championship game 10/31 at 5:30! — East Ridge Boys Soccer (@erhsboysoccer) October 29, 2019

Miles Sitcawich was able to grab the 5-4 lead in the shootout for East Ridge with St. Paul Central’s sixth player coming up for their kick.

“I just had that feeling that he's going left," Wagner said. "I just got to trust my gut... Honestly, it was a gut feeling, but a little bit of reaction too.

"I knew I had to do something for these boys because these guys do a lot for me."

Wagner made the right decision as he grabbed the ball and converted the save to win the game for the Raptors.

The East Ridge fans, student section, band and cheerleaders all went crazy in celebration after winning the shootout and the Raptors players went over to celebrate with them after huddling up on the field.

It was a memorable game for everyone, but that’s what East Ridge has done all season long.

“And a credit to St. Paul Central, they played us hard," said East Ridge head coach Anthony Bidwell. "It was a battle... we were fortunate to come out on the winning end tonight."

For the 100 minutes prior to the shootout, the two teams played a well-rounded soccer game. Each team had opportunities to score, but the defenses were locked in on stopping any potential goal.

Bidwell said he liked the number of corner kicks that the Raptors had in the game, but obviously was hoping for at least one to lead into a goal.

The birthday boy, Reese Dodd, was determined to make sure Wagner had an easier day at goalie as the East Ridge defense wanted to shut down this offensive minded team. Dodd along with the rest of the backline were focused for all 100 minutes and made sure no ball went into the back of that net.

“I know we got a strong defense and I can rely on everybody on the field to put their work in defensively," Dodd said. "We did our research on St. Paul Central and we knew they had a strong center forward, so that was Zack and I's job to lock him up and I'd say we did that pretty well.

"They had some strong guys in the midfield and that's where Brennan and Miles come in and they just got to do their job to lock them down and hopefully everything goes right we just keep the ball out of the net."

The shootout started on the offensive end as the first six shots went into the net. Cameron Kor, Alex Hager and Michael Bach made the first three shots for the Raptors to make it a 3-3 tie.

Then, Zack Kraus came up for East Ridge and kicked the ball off the top cross bar to give St. Paul Central an opportunity to take the lead and control late in the shootout.

Wagner came out though and showed his skills as a goalie and stopped the shot to keep it a tie heading to the fifth kicker.

“When that happened, Zack came back and I was trying to comfort him," Dodd said. "We've had Nick's back all year, we protected him. Now, he's going to protect us and I knew he was going to save it and he did."

Dodd helped out the Raptors with a goal in the fifth kick, but St. Paul Central tied it up with a goal made as well. This brought in a new group of five players to determine a winner. Instead of all five players having the opportunity to kick, it went to a sudden death.

If the score of the shootout altered at all after each player, then the game would end.

Sitcawich said the team practices penalty kicks at the end of every practice. This helps them establish who is in the top five for kickers and who’s in the second group of five.

Sitcawich wasn’t in the top five, but was placed in the second five. He told the group that if no one wanted to take the shot after the first five went, he’d be willing to go up there for the team.

Once it was tied up after the five players, Cullen Featherstone looked over to Sitcawich and asked, “Miles, do you want to take it?”

Sitcawich started making the long walk from the center of the field to the goal. During that walk, it hit him as he started to realize the pressure that was placed on this kick.

He kept looking at the ground and when the whistle blew, he used the laces of his shoes to blow the ball past the goalie and score. Then, Wagner did his job to save the next shot and win the game for the Raptors.

"That was actually really scary," Sitcawich said about his penalty kick. "Then, I looked down at the ball and then I just hammered it lower corner and it went in, so I was happy."

Even though it was a memorable game for the East Ridge players, they aren't done yet this season. The Raptors wanted to reach the state championship since the beginning of the season and also win the championship.

The only team in their way from reaching that goal is No. 1 seed Edina, who defeated No. 4 seed Minneapolis Washburn on Tuesday with a 2-0 score. The Hornets are 21-0 this season and have been ranked No. 1 the majority of the season.

They've allowed 12 goals this season and have scored 68 goals. Edina hasn't allowed a goal to be scored throughout the section or state tournament.

The Raptors understand it'll be a battle, but they're ready to give that first loss to the Hornets this season.

"I think they're beatable," Sitcawich said. "We tied Washburn 1-1 and we were leading that game 1-0 the whole time until the last few minutes when Washburn scored, so I think although Edina's record is impressive, if we come out and play our game like St. Paul Central is just as good as Edina and I think we have a really good chance."

East Ridge will take on Edina in the state championship game for Class AA on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium. A ceremony will follow the game to present first-place and second-place medals and trophies to each of the teams.