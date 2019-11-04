What happens when someone breaks your state record? When it happened to Terry Wells, he went out and re-established his Wisconsin powerlifting deadlift record. He reset the state record in his weight class by lifting 672 pounds. He reset his record on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the 2019 USAPL (USA Powerlifting) Monster Bash.

Wells, 49, has only been lifting competitively since 2016. When he next competes in March, he will be 50 and will be moving up to the Masters 2 division.

It hasn’t take Wells much time to establish himself as an elite powerlifter in his weight class. Wells finished 2018 as the top-ranked lifter in the world in his age group and weight class.

Wells has been competing for three years, but he’s been lifting for 31 years. When he started lifting, he was less than 150 pounds. Now he competes at 245 pounds. He does it all naturally, competing in national drug-free competitions. He keeps up his strength and weight through a strict diet.

“I eat six times a day. It’s hard for me to keep weight on. I do watch my fat intact, and I eat 350 grams of protein a day,” he said.

There’s a humbleness to Wells’ discussions, spiced with a clear passion for his sport. Wells is clearly proud that when he originally broke the state record, it had been held for more than a decade by another New Richmond resident, Shawn Cain.

Wells had to win back his record because Jason Johnson had recently broken his record. Johnson usually competes in the weight class below Wells, but he moved up for one meet and was able to top Wells’ record. That was all the motivation Wells needed for Saturday’s meet.

He competed in the bench press and squat, but his mind was clearly focused on regaining his deadlift record. Wells said he left “50 or 60 pounds” on the platform in the squat, with the intent of reserving all his strength for the deadlift.

Wells was conservative in his opening deadlift, easily handling 617 pounds. In his second lift he went for the record and was able to lock in the 672 pounds. Wells passed on his third attempt, saying he’d wait to try to add to his record on another day.

State records are based on the state of residency. Wells’ record of 672 pounds would stand as the record for his age and weight class in 46 states. Wells said he’s proud to hold the Wisconsin record because the state has so many top quality lifters.

After regaining this record, Wells said he might think about going for the total weight record based on the best lift in all three events. He said he’d need to gain about 100 pounds over the three events to get to that record.

To maintain his strength, Wells works out six days a week in the weight room he’s built in his basement. His workouts last from 45 to 80 minutes. His workout room is impressive, with more than 3,000 pounds of weights for his use.

Wells admits he’s not as strong as he was in his 20s, but he’s learned to deal with that.

“I’d say my technique is better. I haven’t lost anything in my deadlift, while in bench and squat I have,” he said.

There’s still nerves that Wells deals with in the days leading up to a competition. He said he usually loses five pounds or more in the days before he competes, but it doesn’t affect his lifts.

“I seem to be really good at peaking for my meets. I’ve always been stronger in my meets than my gym,” he said.

Wells said he never plans to stop his training, saying he’d like to continue his lifting through his 60s. He has dealt with injuries to his in his biceps and shoulders. He’s had a shoulder injury flare up in recent weeks, meaning he wasn’t able to work on his chest muscles as much leading up to this meet.

While he had lifted for years, Wells said there were adjustments to competitive lifting. He said the judging is very strict, watching things like squat depth and pausing on the bench press.

“I work on that. I practice like I’m in a meet. If you train like that you won’t forget (the judges’ commands,” Wells said.

Wells competes in USAPL meets, all of which are drug free events. There are random drug tests done at each meet.