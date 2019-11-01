Last year, St. Michael-Albertville edged Wayzata in a close battle. STMA finished with 70 points, while Wayzata had 75. Minneapolis Washburn senior Emily Covert won the individual state championship in 17:03.4, more than 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Lauren Peterson from Farmington. The top area finisher was Red Wing's Grace Johnson (17th, 18:29.0). Johnson returns this year as a senior.

This year, Stillwater has been the No. 1-ranked team for a majority of the season. The Ponies are deep and are led by junior Analee Weaver, the No. 3-ranked runner in Class AA. Edina, Wayzata, STMA and Farmington all could challenge for a title. Farmington's Anna Fenske has held down the state's No. 1 ranking all season. She'll be challenged by Abbey Nechanicky (Wayzata) and Weaver. Red Wing's Johnson could be in the mix for All-State honors. The Class AA girls' race kicksoff the whole meet at 10 a.m. at St. Olaf College in Northfield.

CLASS AA BOYS

In 2018, Edina had three runners finish in the top 18 and won the state title in a close battle against runner-up Mounds View (88-99). Red Wing led the team scores at the 1,600-meter mark, but the Wingers finished fifth overall. Roseville senior Acer Iverson won the individual championship (15:14.8), just six-tenths of a second ahead of runner-up Andrew Brandt of Wayzata.

This season, Eden Prairie and Mounds View have traded the top two spots in the state rankings in recent weeks. Eden Prairie takes the No. 1 ranking into state, with Mounds View a close second. St. Paul Highland Park senior Oliver Paleen is the No. 1-ranked individual. The Class AA boys' race begins at 11 a.m.

CLASS A GIRLS

In 2018, Perham won a tight team race with Howard Lake-Waverly to capture the state title, 94-99. Winona Cotter had three of the top four runners, including champion Grace Ping, runner-up Lauren Ping and fourth-place finisher Morgan Arnold. Grace Ping won in 17:19.4, 22.1 seconds ahead of her sister and runner-up Lauren. Z-M/K-W eighth-grader Natasha Sortland placed eighth (18:46.0), Lake City's Jacey Majerus 12th (19:09.8).

This year, Section 1 could have another state champion on its hands. Sortland is the No. 1-ranked runner in Class A and recently won the Hiawatha Valley League and Section 1A championships. Lake City freshman Jacey Majerus will battle for a top-10 finish, too. She's ranked No. 9 in the state. Perham is the favorite to win a team state title once again. The Yellowjackets have been ranked No. 1 in the state all year, followed by Staples-Motley. Lake City (ranked No. 6) is the top-ranked team from Section 1A and includes Majerus, Mela Schmitz, Peyton Meincke, Phebe Nelson, Natalie Gates, Brenna Nelson and McKenna Beltz. The Class A girls' race begins at 1 p.m.

CLASS A BOYS

Last year, Perham blew away the field by placing four runners in the top 10. It finished with 64 points, good for a 76-point win over runner-up West Central Area. Lake City finished 15th. Geno Uhrbom from Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin won the state title in 15:38.0., more than 18 seconds ahead of runner-up Cooper Lennox from Mora.

Defending state champion Perham has held down that No. 1 ranking this year since winning the title a year ago. The Yellowjackets have a deep lineup that includes the sixth- and seventh-ranked runners in the state, senior Brandon O'Hara and sophomore Jacob McCleary. Staples-Motley junior Emmet Anderson is the No. 1-ranked runner. Lake City, which is bringing Reese Anderson, Joe Kozlowski, Andrew Muenzhuber, Gavin Siewert, Ben Johnson, Nash Nelson and Johan Zorn, is ranked No. 8. The Class A boys' race is at 2 p.m.