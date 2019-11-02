Grace Johnson capped off her senior year, and third time racing at state, in 21st place ( in the Class AA girls’ race on Saturday at St. Olaf College. Johnson was running in the top-20 the entire race and felt great after it was over.

She was greeted by her parents, then her teammates. She said she felt the support throughout the race.

Johnson earned All-State honors and leaves a Red Wing girls’ team she believes can continue to progress as they did this year.

Class A Girls

The Lake City team came in sixth place in the Class A race. Staples-Motley edged the Tigers 171-180 for fifth place. Albany came in 10 points behind Lake City at 190.

Leading the way for Lake City was freshman Jacey Majerus who came in 10th place with a time of 19:05.7. Peyton Meincke came in 35th (19:51.5), Mela Scmitz came in 53rd (20:04.1) and Phebe Nelson came in 113rd (20:59.4) and Brenna Nelson rounded out the top-5 for the Tigers in 128th (21:24.7).

Zumbrota-Mazeppa freshman Natasha Sortland, who ran second for most of the race, finished the race in 78th with a time of 20:29.6.

Class A Boys

The Lake City boys team came in eighth place with 228 points. Seventh-place Minnehaha Academy finished eight points ahead of the Tigers. Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin was eight points behind the Tigers in ninth.

The boys’ team made a jump up from last year’s team finish thanks to a pair of top-60 runners. Joe Kozlowski led the way in 48th place with a time of 16:56.6. Reese Anderson finished not far behind in 55th with a time of 17:03.2. Andrew Muenzhuber came in 86th place (17:21.4), Ben Johnson came in 100th (17:30.9) and Nash Nelson rounded out the top-5 for the Tigers in 133rd (18:01.6).

