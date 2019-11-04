The Minnesota Rolling Timberwolves faced off against Sioux Falls at the 37th Annual Courage Kenny Classic Wheelchair Basketball Tournament at East Ridge High School. Fourteen youth and adult teams from across the country competed in the two day event, which ran Nov. 2-3. William Loeffler/RiverTown Multimedia
