8-1 overall, 3-1 Southeast Red District

Section 4AAA champions

Third state tournament appearance (1996, 2018)

Cannon Falls scores 36.4 ppg while giving up an average of 15.4. The Bombers' lone loss this season was a 45-24 setback to Stewartville in the final game of the regular season. Cannon Falls outscored its two playoff opponents 86-34. The Bombers feature a run-heavy offense and a defense that relies on speed to get to the ball.

Trenton Matthies is Cannon Falls' leading rusher with 1,115 yards on 110 carries with 17 touchdowns. But Matthies is far from the only threat as Kade Holt has 410 yards on 60 carries (2 TD), Jack Dommeyer has 328 yards on 58 carries (4 TD) and Marcus Banks has 373 yards on 48 carries (4 TD).

Dommeyer, the quarterback, has rarely hd to throw, but when he does he's effective. Dommeyerhas completed 16 of 34 passes for 393 yards and six touchdowns with one interception. Banks is Dommeyer's top target with seven receptions for 160 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bombers allow, on average, 111 yards rushing per game and 123.4 passing yards while averaging 386.7 on the ground and 45.3 through the air themselves. Per game, Cannon Falls out-gains opposing offenses 432-234.4.

Cannon Falls stats courtesy head coach Dan Meyers

Dassel-Cokato Chargers

8-3 overall, 3-3 East Central South District

Section 2AAA champions

Third state tournament appearance (1972 Class B runners-up, 1973)

Dassel-Cokato comes into the game averaging 31.7 ppg and allowing 15.5, very similar numbers to Cannon Falls. The Chargers lost to New London-Spicer, Litchfield and Annandale this season. Annandale is also in the Class AAA state tournament and would be the semifinal opponent of D-C or Cannon Falls should the Cardinals beat Esko on Saturday.

Eli Gillman leads the Chargers on the ground with 813 yards and 14 touchdowns on 111 carries while quarterback Sanders Asplin has 711 yards and eight touchdowns on 106 rushing attempts. Cole Evjen has the most carries for D-C with 142 and has produced 543 yards and eight touchdowns. Josh DeBoer has 12 touchdowns and 283 yards on 61 runs.

Asplin has hit on 51 of 91 pass attempts for 800 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Gillman has a team-high 19 receptions for 267 yards with one touchdown while Joel Selseth has two scores and 250 yards on 16 receptions.

D-C averages 260.9 yards per game rushing while giving up 134.5. Through the air, the Chargers throw for 73.1 yards per game and give up 140.1. Opponents are out-gained by D-C by an average of 334-274.6.

D-C stats courtesy Kip Kovar / Herald Journal





Saturday’s quarterfinals

Annandale vs. Esko, 3 p.m. (Brainerd HS)

Cannon Falls vs. D-C, 12 p.m. (Burnsville HS)

Pierz vs. Perham, 12 p.m. (Alexandria HS)

Waseca vs. JCC, 12 p.m. (Lakeville South HS)

Semifinals, Saturday, Nov. 16

At US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Top quarterfinal winners, 2 p.m.

Bottom quarterfinal winners, 4:30 p.m.

Prep Bowl XXXVIII, Saturday, Nov. 30

At US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.