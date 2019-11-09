Rochester Lourdes powered past Red Wing 11-0 in the Wingers' season-opener Friday night. A big second period for the Eagles helped them take control of the game.

The Winger trailed 2-0 after the first period but an onslaught of goals by the Eagles put the game out of reach. Sarah Davis, who finished with four goals, scored three times in the second. Maggie Hanzel found the back of the net twice and Carmen Erickson scored once.

By the end of the second, the Eagles led 8-0 and held a 38-12 advantage in shots on net.

Isabelle Heim, Delaney Fleming and Emma Schmitz each found the back of the net for the Eagles in the third.

Freshman Leah Kitzmann got the start in goal for the Wingers with senior Hailey Ehlers unavailable. Kitzmann made 38 saves.

Red Wing's original home-opener scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 against Mankato East was rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 18. The next game for the Wingers on Thursday, Nov. 14 becomes the team's home-opener as Faribault comes to town.