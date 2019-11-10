It was a night of cheers, smiles and hugs at Oltman Middle School in Cottage Grove as the Section 3AA girls' swimming and diving section finals took place on Friday night.

The preliminary rounds for swimming were on Wednesday night, while diving concluded on Thursday night. The three-day event wrapped up with swimming finals and a chance to reach the state championships next week.

There were many moments to remember for Woodbury, East Ridge and Park on Friday night and the season will continue for a handful of individuals with the Raptors and Royals. The season has come to an end for Park after a season filled with growth from many young swimmers and divers.

The state qualification started on Thursday night as the diving portion had their preliminary and final rounds to figure out who was heading to state. The top four divers in the event would be qualified for next week's meet.

"I'm so happy I get to go to state once again this season and I get to go with Gabby again," said Woodbury sophomore diver Caitlyn Greenwalt. "We learned so much last season and during this season, that we were ready for this night. There was some nervous energy, but we focused on each dive one at a time and it helped us earn a spot at state again."

Eighth-grader Gabby Mauder and Greenwalt were heavy favorites to reach the state meet after being at state last season together. They've been putting up outrageous scores throughout the regular season and that happened again tonight as they put on one of their best performances of the season.

The two of them finished first and second on Thursday night with Mauder placing first and Greenwalt earning second. Mauder finished with a score of 415.00, while Greenwalt finished right behind her with a score of 407.00.

The two Woodbury divers dominated the event as the third-place diver finished over 55 points away from the two of them with a score of 352.65. This performance on Thursday just continues to show the dominance and skill from the Woodbury diving program.

"We learned a lot from last year and we've been trying to add more into our dives this season," Mauder said. "I'm excited to be going back to state with Caitlyn and enjoying this upcoming week at the state meet."

Mauder and Greenwalt will return to Jean K Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus next week and both of them are excited to get back to the pool. They've been there this season with their club team and feel more comfortable with the diving boards and the environment.

They also understand the competition they're going to face at state as they were there last season and they compete with these divers during club as well.

The two of them will start their state diving on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. in the preliminary round. If the two make it into the finals that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

Along with the two Woodbury divers, East Ridge will be sending four swimmers to the state meet after strong performances in individual races as well as relay events on Friday night.

The Raptors were close in sending a relay team last year, but East Ridge finished in third place and was less than a half a second away from reaching that second spot and going to state. They wanted to come back this year and earn a spot for this relay team.

After two relays that didn't end in East Ridge's favor, the Raptors had one more relay race at the end of the meet. In the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Raptors started off strong and continued that momentum as they finished in second place.

Once Elli Moss touched the wall to end the race, the swimmers in the relay and the entire East Ridge team went crazy on the side as they celebrated the victory. Moss will be joined by Robbie Witikko, Lauren Garrity and Daphne Smoley in the 400 freestyle relay at state.

"We knew we wanted to come back after last year and earn a spot at state," Witikko said. "I'm so glad we're all going together and enjoying this time at state together as friends and teammates."

Along with the relay result, Witikko, Garrity and Moss each earned a spot at state in individual events on Friday night.

Witikko and Garrity came into the final round of the 100 butterfly as the top two swimmers and in position for reaching state in this event. The two Raptors kept that momentum going into Friday and were able to claim those top two spots to reach the state meet.

Garrity was the top swimmer in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.71, while Witikko ended up in second place with a time of 59.37. The two were excited to be in the same event for the state meet, but there's always a friendly rivalry between them.

"One day Robbie would touch the wall first at practice, then Lauren would be first the next day," Smoley said. "The two of them work really well together and push each other to be their best at each practice and meet."

Moss wanted to return to state again this year and she was able to as an individual in the 100 backstroke on Friday night. There were actually four individual swimmers that reached state in the backstroke event.

Moss finished in fourth place with a time of 58.44 and typically a fourth-place finish wouldn't allow her to reach the state meet. Her time though beat the swim standard of 59.06, which automatically qualified her for the state meet.

"I learned a lot at state last year and I'm hoping improve more in this state meet," Moss said. "I'm just excited to be going with my teammates because it'll make the experience more fun for all of us."

These swimmers will be heading to the state meet with the preliminary round on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. and if the girls reach the finals that will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m.

All of these events will take place at Jean K Freeman Aquatics Center on the University of Minnesota campus.

As for the Park Wolfpack team, their season has come to an end as no swimmers or divers advanced to the state meet. Even though the season is finished, the Wolfpack have a bright future ahead for their program.

Park will return swimmers like Jenna Gutterman, Else Bergersen, Megan Garofalo, Cheyenne Nelson, Lauren Glenna and many underclassmen that will build a strong team for the 2020 season.

As for Woodbury and East Ridge, the individuals on each team will gear up for an electric atmosphere and the last meet of the 2019 season. Their mentality is simple, swim their best and let the results follow.

"We will get ready to swim our best race at state," Garrity said. "We're just going to enjoy the moment together and hopefully the results follow."