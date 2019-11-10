It was a season opener filled with penalties, strong defenses and a handful of goals as the Park girls' hockey team opened their 2019-20 season on Saturday.

The Wolfpack faced off against Mahtomedi in a non-conference game, but Park wasn't able to come back and lost 2-1 in a final score.

The game was scoreless after the first period as both teams were playing strong defenses, but the second period was a different story for both teams. Mahtomedi took a 2-0 lead about halfway through the second period and before the period ended, Adie Steinke cut that lead in half.

The Wolfpack had the momentum heading into the third period, but wasn't able to capitalize resulting in a 2-1 win for Mahtomedi.

The big takeaway from this first game was the amount of time spent in the penalty box for Park. The Wolfpack had seven penalties throughout the entire game, which allowed Mahtomedi to have 14 minutes of power play opportunities.

On the other hand, Mahtomedi spent eight minutes in the penalty box and the Wolfpack wasn't able to capitalize on scoring opportunities with their power plays.

Park will look to earn that first win of the season and even out the record on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7:30 p.m. as the Wolfpack hosts Eagan.