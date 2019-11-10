The team had a new head coach with Tony Scheid coming into the program. The atmosphere around the team and culture changed. Finally, the environment at practices and games was filled with excitement.

All of these aspects translated into the first game of the season for the Royals as they traveled to Hastings on Saturday. The pregame environment in the locker room was excitement and determination in getting this first win.

"I was really proud of how they played today," Scheid said. "They fought hard with each period and earned a big road win over a tough Hastings team."

The girls said they wanted to win this game for Scheid and the new coaching staff because they've been helping the players improve over the last couple weeks to start the season. They also wanted to win because of the rivalry between Woodbury and Hastings.

The first period was scoreless between the two teams, but during the intermission, there was conversations in the Woodbury locker room.

"We just knew we had to keep fighting and sticking to our game plan," said senior Liz Molnau. "We knew that something was going to come our way. We just had to keep attacking on both sides of the puck."

The mentality worked as the Royals started finding opportunities to score in the second period. The first goal came from Bella Controneo with an assist from Hannah Graunke about five and a half minutes into the period.

The momentum kept rolling for Woodbury as Isabel Burt found the back of the net about 12 minutes into the second period to make it a 2-0 lead for the Royals. Maya Struve and Elizabeth Lange helped out with the assist on that goal.

The Royals went into the third period with the lead and extended it more with a goal from Nicole Stickels to make it a 3-0 lead. Isabel Lippai earned the assist with Stickels' goal.

Hastings cut the lead with a goal, but Woodbury came back as Struve scored from an assist by Lange and Amelia Karelitz to make it a 4-1 game. Hastings scored in the final minutes to ultimately make it a 4-2 final score on Saturday afternoon.

"We knew this team had a lot of goal scorers and we were able to show it tonight," Lange said. "This is what we're hoping to see consistently throughout this season."

Along with the variety of goal scorers and assists, Scheid was happy with the defense's ability to stop power plays and not allow the Raiders to get back in the game. He said he wants to see fewer penalties in the upcoming games as well as more scoring when Woodbury is in the power play for offense.

The Royals had four penalties in the game allowing Hastings to have eight minutes of power plays. Woodbury was able to defend its net during these power plays and stop Hastings, but this is not a statistic they want to see in the future.

On the other end, the Raiders had six penalties in the game resulting in 12 minutes of power plays for Woodbury offensively. The Royals weren't able to capitalize on the opportunities, but were able to score with even strength throughout the last two periods.

"The defense made my night a little easier for me," said goalie Erica Gillen. "They did a nice job of working together to prevent goals on the power plays. Now, we just need to minimize those in the future."

This was a key road game in their schedule and now the Royals hope that momentum is carried into their next game.

Woodbury will play on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. at Mound Westonka and then will head home for its home opener on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. against Rochester John Marshall.

"We definitely have some momentum heading into our next game," Karelitz said. "This was a good win on the road and now we're focused on our next road game."