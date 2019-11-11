First things first

The Big Nine basketball season kicked off Monday, Nov. 11, and with it comes my yearly gripe (yes, I have many) of how the hoops season is contested.

The boys and girls both play home-and-home series against the other 11 teams in the conference, leaving just four non-conference games to be scheduled each season. Does that need to be the case?

The HVL has a a division format that works well, including a league title game that is optional given weather or other circumstances. The Big Nine? Twenty-two games against the conference, which spans from Red Wing to Winona to Rochester, Austin and Mankato, then back through Northfield and Faribault.

It's insane.

The solution is pretty obvious, especially in a conference that has more than one class and has other quality teams just a few miles away.

Take Alert Lea, Austin, Faribault, Mankato East, Mankato West and Owatonna and create a Big Nine West division. The East would be Northfield, Red Wing, the three Rochester schools and Winona. Each division would play a home-and-home, then face the other six schools in an alternating home/away every other year.

For the Wingers, that would be home-and-homes against Northfield, Century, John Marshall, Mayo and Winona, for a total of 10 games. Considering the distance, maybe split the Mankatos, and Albert Lea and Austin, for a road schedule of East, Albert Lea and Owatonna one year, then West, Austin and Faribault the next. The home cross-conference games would be the opposite.

That would put Red Wing at 16 conference games and the opportunity for 10 non-conference games that would allow possible local rivalries with Lake City, Hastings, Cannon Falls, Ellsworth or southern metro schools. It also opens a path for the Wingers to face Byron, Kasson-Mantorville and Simley, all section opponents, and/or travel to a tournament.

But perhaps that is not enough to convince you. So here are Red Wing's non-Friday games against Big Nine opponents that would not be in the hypothetical East Division.

Girls: Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Mankato West; Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Faribault; Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Owatonna; Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Albert Lea; Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Mankato East; Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Austin. (Conference home games on Tuesday vs. West division: Austin, Mankato West, Faribault, Owatonna, Albert Lea.)

Boys: Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Austin; Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Mankato West; Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Faribault; Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Owatonna; Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Albert Lea. (Conference home games on Tuesday vs. West division: Faribault and Owatonna. Conference home games on Thursday: Mankato East.)

RiverTowns news

Statewide stories

Stewartville won the Class AA state volleyball title in five sets over defending champ North Branch. Hey, let an alum gloat a bit.

Goodhue's Bailee O'Reilly took second at 165 pounds in the Bison Open in Fargo, N.D., this past weekend. O'Reilly went 23-8 last year as a redshirt freshman but made his dual meet debut this year against California State-Bakersfield.

Put whatever stock you want into Pro Football Focus and its various stats. But Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman being on their team of the week is a no-brainer.

National stories

The King is dead. Long live the king.

Maybe you follow me on Twitter (@KyleSleepins), or maybe not. But I have takes and they all happen to be correct, including the opinion that the San Diego Padres did a very good thing with their new uniforms.

The Oregon women's basketball team beat Team USA on Saturday. It was quite the scene in Eugene.

One last thing

Not a fan of this, but always a fan of her. We'll all be seeing Katie crushing it for years to come.